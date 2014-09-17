* Saudi to permit off-market trading of shares
* Government policy body to consider taxing unused land
* Savola rises after Americana indicates ownership may
change
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital up as board considers share
buyback
* Zain Kuwait falls as Bahrain unit extends IPO period
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Sept 17 Saudi Arabia's stock market led
the region higher on Wednesday because of optimism over the
government's economic reform efforts, while other markets were
buoyed by a more positive global mood.
The main Saudi index gained 0.8 percent to 11,081
points, with major mining company Ma'aden rising 3.1
percent.
The Capital Market Authority said on Wednesday that it would
permit off-market trading of shares in companies which had been
suspended or delisted from the exchange.
There are only a few such companies at present, but
investors took the reform as a positive step for the market
because it would reduce risks for shareholders in firms that
were suspended because of accumulated losses.
"By allowing shares to trade OTC, this will help all
shareholders to exit the shares if they wish," said Turki
Fadaak, head of research at al-Bilad Investment.
Also, Saudi media reported on Wednesday that the Supreme
Economic Council, a top policy body chaired by King Abdullah,
would study whether to tax undeveloped urban land as part of
efforts to end a serious housing shortage.
The proposal has been circulating in the government for
years, but the involvement of the Supreme Economic Council could
indicate an official decision is drawing near.
Such a tax might benefit the stock market as a whole by
stimulating construction activity and reducing the amount of
money locked up in land speculation.
It could be costly for some wealthy individuals and
companies with large land banks, however; property developer Dar
Al Arkan was the most heavily traded stock on
Wednesday, dropping 2.6 percent.
Saudi food maker Savola rose 1.5 percent after
Kuwait Food Co (Americana) asked for its shares to be
suspended because its main shareholder, a firm owned by the
al-Kharafi family, was reviewing its stake.
It was the first time that either Americana or the Kharafis
had publicly disclosed the possibility of a change in the
company's ownership. Savola is a potential bidder for the
business.
REGION
Elsewhere in the region, markets edged up in line with
global stocks and commodity prices, which were boosted by
speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain a
pledge on low interest rates later in the day.
In Dubai, a spate of profit-taking by retail investors to
raise money for the initial public offer of Emaar Properties'
malls unit eased, and the market index closed
flat. Emaar shares rose 0.5 percent.
After the close, Emaar said its existing shareholders would
be allocated one share in the malls unit for every 36 held in
the parent firm; 10 percent of the entire offer has been
earmarked for Emaar shareholders in this way.
In Abu Dhabi, Waha Capital climbed 1.9 percent and
was the most heavily traded stock; its board was to discuss a
share buyback programme on Wednesday. The company has not said
how big the programme might be.
In Kuwait, telecommunications firm Zain Kuwait
fell 1.5 percent after its unit Zain Bahrain IPO-ZAIN.BH said
it was extending the subscription period for its IPO on the
Bahraini bourse by two weeks.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index closed flat at 4,985 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 5,172 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 14,165 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 9,575 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.8 percent to 11,081 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent 7,587 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 7,497 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,473 points.