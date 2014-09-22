* Saudi Arabia's largest lender to go public next month

* Retail investors book profits, prepare to buy into IPO

* UAE, Qatar consolidate after S&P, FTSE index adjustments

* Qatar ignores FIFA executive's comment on World Cup

* Kuwaiti National Real Estate Company up on debt restructuring

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Sept 22 Saudi Arabia's bourse posted its biggest decline in three months on Monday as investors started to book profits and set aside cash for next month's flotation of National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank by assets.

NCB will sell 15 percent of its shares to the public and place a further 10 percent with a state fund, it said on Sunday. The initial public offering is expected to be one of the largest ever in the Gulf region.

The main Saudi index fell 1.2 percent, its largest drop since June 16 in a broad sell-off.

The benchmark was up 29 percent this year to Sunday's close, with nearly half of those gains made after July 22, when the kingdom's regulator said it would open the stock market to direct foreign investment early next year.

"I think the Saudi market was due for a correction," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.

"Short-term retail investors are taking profits, I don't think there's anything to worry about."

The kingdom's stock market will be closed for a national holiday on Tuesday.

UAE, QATAR

Elsewhere in the region, most markets moved little as investors appeared to be preparing for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha which is expected to keep markets closed for most of the first full week of October.

Bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were steady. They had gained and then pulled back following one-off foreign fund inflows at the end of last week, which were linked to the S&P Dow Jones' upgrade of the two countries to emerging market status and also to changes in FTSE indexes.

Dubai inched up 0.1 percent. Emaar Properties was the main support, rising 0.4 percent to 11.65 dirhams. SICO on Monday upped its target price for the stock to 13.30 dirhams with an "add" rating.

Abu Dhabi fell 0.5 percent as major lenders Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank fell 1.2 and 0.5 percent respectively.

Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.1 percent and appeared to ignore comments by FIFA Executive Committee member Theo Zwanziger who said he believed the 2022 World Cup would not be held in Qatar, as currently planned.

FIFA officials, contacted by Reuters, said Zwanziger, who had cited Qatar's scorching summer heat as the reason, was not giving the official view of the Executive Committee.

Fund managers think Qatar is very unlikely to lose the hosting rights and, even if it does, the effect on its economy would be small. But such a move may affect the mood of retail investors who dominate the market.

Kuwait's main index edged up 0.2 percent. Kuwaiti National Real Estate Company rose 1.3 percent after the firm said on Sunday it had agreed to restructure 154.4 million dinars ($537.6 million) of debt owed to an unidentified local bank.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.2 percent to 10,875 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.1 percent to 5,095 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 0.5 percent to 5,150 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 14,118 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.1 percent to 9,728 points.

KUWAIT

* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,629 points.

OMAN

* The index was flat at 7,500 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 1,471 points. (Editing by Matt Smith)