* Broad-based sell-off drags down Saudi Arabia's index

* Investors prepare for large National Commercial Bank IPO

* Stocks react to Syria strikes; forex, credit markets stable

* Dubai's EMG takes last subscriptions from retail investors

* Egypt's SODIC prepares to list rights issue

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Sept 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market retreated further on Wednesday as investors cashed out ahead of long holidays and a large initial public offer, while the escalation of conflict in Syria and Iraq dampened the region as a whole.

The main Saudi index slid 1.4 percent, its biggest daily decline in three months, in a broad-based sell-off.

"It's a mix of some regional geopolitical tensions as well as the upcoming National Commercial Bank IPO," said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital, referring to the factors driving the market.

The pull-back began on Monday, after National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank by assets, said it would launch an IPO next month, prompting investors to start setting aside cash.

NCB will sell 15 percent of its shares to the public and place a further 10 percent with a state fund. The IPO is expected to be one of the largest ever in the Gulf region.

The bourse was closed for Saudi Arabia's National Day on Tuesday. The market will close for Eid al-Adha holidays from Oct. 3 and resume trading on Oct. 12.

The approaching holidays deterred local investors from opening new long positions, especially with global markets in a risk-averse mood following the start of U.S.-led military strikes against the Islamic State group.

Geopolitical concerns also appeared to affect other markets in the region on Wednesday, after Washington said Arab allies including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar had participated in or supported the first joint bombing of Islamic State fighters in Syria.

Most investors believe the Gulf economies are well insulated from the conflict, and credit default swaps and currency forwards in the Gulf have not moved significantly. But ahead of long holidays, the geopolitical situation was enough to deter some buyers.

Qatar's bourse edged down 0.5 percent to 13,932 points, erasing early-session gains as most stocks declined.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's index fell 1.2 percent as heavyweight Emaar Properties slid 0.9 percent. Wednesday was the last day when retail investors, who dominate Dubai's market, could subscribe for shares in Emaar's malls unit.

Cashing out of the parent company to raise money for last-minute subscriptions to the IPO "might be one of the reasons" for Dubai's decline, said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

The share sale is likely to be priced at 2.90 dirhams a share, the top of its range, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have two more days to buy in, but strong demand has already seen the institutional tranche subscribed 7.5 times at the top end of the 2.50-2.90 dirham range, while the retail tranche is subscribed 20 times, the sources said.

Henin, too, said the escalation of conflict in Syria was affecting the market to some extent.

"The geopolitical environment has been more challenging in the last few days and some market participants may have decided to reduce their exposure," he said.

Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent while Egypt's main index edged down 0.4 percent.

The Cairo bourse said on Tuesday it would list the 1.0 billion Egyptian pound ($140 million) rights issue of major property developer SODIC on Oct. 1, which may have prompted some investors to start accumulating cash. SODIC shares fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.4 percent to 10,721 points.

DUBAI

* The index slid 1.2 percent to 5,065 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,112 points.

QATAR

* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 13,932 points.

EGYPT

* The index declined 0.4 percent to 9,719 points.

KUWAIT

* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,646 points.

OMAN

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 7,478 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,465 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)