* Growth worries hit global equities
* Sliding oil prices sap Middle East sentiment
* Half of bourses in region still closed for Eid
* Some investors may only return next week
* Zain Bahrain IPO shows lack of appetite for local stocks
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 8 Middle Eastern bourses pulled back
on Wednesday in line with global markets as trading volumes
remained low, indicating that many retail investors in the
region had yet to return from their Eid holidays.
Dubai's index fell 1.7 percent as heavyweight Emaar
Properties slid 2.2 percent. Emaar Malls Group
, which was listed this month, fell 0.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index slid 0.7 percent as Union National
Bank and Aldar Properties dropped 3.7 percent
each.
"I think it's basically a very negative international lead
coupled with the fact that quite a few investors are still away
for the Eid holiday," said Amer Khan, senior executive at Shuaa
Asset Management in Dubai.
Most markets across the Middle East were closed on Sunday
and Monday for Eid al-Adha holidays, and some investors may be
taking the rest of the week off as well. Markets in Saudi
Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman will only reopen next week.
European and Asian share markets were mostly in the red on
Wednesday as investors, concerned about waning global growth,
shifted to bonds and waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
release minutes of its last policy meeting.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday shaved its global
growth forecast to 3.3 percent for this year from 3.4 percent,
warning of weakness in the euro zone, Japan and big emerging
markets such as Brazil. It also cut the growth outlook for the
Middle East.
Oil prices reached their lowest in more than two years on
Wednesday, which has little direct effect on UAE markets, where
few oil industry-related firms are listed, but which could
dampen general investor sentiment if it continues.
Bourses in Bahrain and Egypt also fell as they reopened
after the Eid break. Bahrain's index slipped 0.3 percent
in thin trade which involved only a handful of stocks.
Telecommunications firm Zain Bahrain IPO-ZAIN.BH said on
Monday that, in the first IPO on the market since 2010, it had
sold just over a third of its offer to the public, reflecting
weak demand.
Egypt's main index fell 1.4 percent as most blue
chips retreated. Commercial International Bank, the
country's largest listed lender, fell 2.8 percent, property
developer Talaat Moustafa Group dropped 4.9 percent
and investment bank EFG Hermes was down 4.0 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.7 percent to 4,900 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 5,084 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 9,588 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,469 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)