* Global mood more optimistic after dovish Fed minutes

* Oil prices also edge up from two-year low

* Some Middle Eastern markets rebound, others slow decline

* But volumes remain low as many investors still on Eid break

* Third-quarter results to start arriving next week

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Oct 9 Bourses in Dubai and Bahrain rebounded on Thursday in line with global markets, but Abu Dhabi and Egypt continued to slide, although at a slower pace, as many investors appeared to be taking extended breaks for the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Markets across the region had dropped on Wednesday as global equities came under pressure from worries about economic growth. But indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be cautious about hiking interest rates triggered an overnight turnaround on major international markets.

Also, the price of Brent crude oil rose off Wednesday's two-year low as the U.S. dollar weakened. While oil prices are not expected to have much direct impact on the UAE economy, as the government has ample reserves to maintain high state spending, they may affect investor sentiment.

"We are following global markets, nothing more, nothing less," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi, referring to Dubai stocks.

Dubai's index added 0.9 percent. Emaar Properties , up 1.8 percent, was the main support, while builder Arabtec jumped 4.7 percent.

Arabtec shares have jumped and then retreated repeatedly over the last few months on rumours that Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, a major shareholder, would buy the stake owned by Hasan Ismaik, who abruptly resigned from his position as Arabtec chief executive in June.

Although Ismaik has confirmed he was in talks to sell the stake, no deal has been announced yet.

Bahrain's bourse edged up 0.2 percent and Abu Dhabi's benchmark slipped 0.1 percent after gaining 0.3 percent earlier in the session.

Egypt's main index edged down 0.4 percent, largely because of Commercial International Bank, which fell 0.7 percent.

Volumes remained low on all four exchanges as many retail investors have yet to return to the markets after the Eid holiday, and bourses in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman remained closed.

Activity is likely to pick up next week when those markets reopen and companies in Qatar and Saudi Arabia begin reporting third-quarter earnings.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.9 percent to 4,943 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,077 points.

EGYPT

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 9,552 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,471 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)