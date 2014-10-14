* Broad sell-off resumes in UAE, Saudi Arabia

* But QNB buoys Doha bourse after strong Q3 results

* Some Saudi cement makers gain as oil price slides

* Egypt continues to decline

* But Ezz Steel jumps on renewed gas supplies

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Oct 14 Most stock markets in the Middle East fell on Tuesday as European stocks, which had led them up in the previous session, changed direction and U.S. equities continued to decline.

Dubai's bourse fell 2.9 percent to a one-month closing low of 4,572 points as all liquid stocks closed in the red. Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties dropped 3.7 percent and Dubai Islamic Bank fell 2.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index fell 1.1 percent, although some stocks gained, including Union National Bank which rose 0.2 percent after brokerage EFG Hermes said on Monday it might secure a place in MSCI's emerging market index next month.

"I think what's happening in the U.S. and international markets is pressuring the markets here in the region," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 Index rose in the first half of Monday's session, helping markets in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia rebound. But it closed in the red on that day as worries about a weak global economy resurfaced, and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent on Monday to a five-month low. European stocks then fell further on Tuesday.

Qatar's bourse, however, was more resilient and edged up 0.2 percent largely thanks to Qatar National Bank, which rose 2.2 percent after reporting a 20.8 percent jump in third-quarter net profit earlier this week.

QNB, whose results are generally viewed as a gauge for the health of the wider banking sector in Qatar, made a net profit of 2.9 billion riyals ($796.4 million) while the average forecast from six analysts polled by Reuters had been 2.57 billion riyals.

Qatar is generally viewed as less vulnerable to a global downturn than most markets because of the government's record of spending to support the local corporate sector when needed.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia's main index fell 1.9 percent as most stocks, including blue chips, declined. However, some stocks, such as Saudi Cement Co, Yanbu Cement Co, Southern Province Cement Co and Eastern Cement Co , edged up.

Cement production involves heating minerals to very high temperatures and the drop in oil prices could reduce energy costs for companies in the sector.

Brent crude oil fell to a fresh low below $88 a barrel on Tuesday, trading at its weakest level since 2010 after the International Energy Agency cut its estimates for oil demand this year and next.

Egypt's bourse also remained in a profit-taking mood as virtually all stocks declined and the main index fell 2.6 percent.

Ezz Steel was one of the few exceptions, jumping 3.4 percent after its subsidiary Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Co Alexandria said late on Monday that natural gas supplies to its plant had resumed.

According to Naeem Brokerage, Al Ezz Dekheila accounts for more than 90 percent of the parent company's earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index dropped 2.9 percent to 4,572 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 1.1 percent to 4,892 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slid 1.9 percent to 10,177 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 13,511 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 2.6 percent to 8,878 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.3 percent to 7,581 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 7,167 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index pulled back 0.4 percent to 1,459 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)