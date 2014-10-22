* Strong bank results lift UAE bourses

* But retail investors remain cautious, technicals still weak

* Qatar's Doha Bank disappoints investors

* Saudi's advance slows as some stocks pull back

* Broad rally continues in Egypt

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Oct 22 Most stock markets in the Middle East continued to recover from last week's sharp declines on Wednesday thanks to generally strong third-quarter earnings and a supportive global environment.

Equity markets in the United States rose overnight, inspiring rallies in Asia and Europe as oil prices remained steady.

Dubai's bourse rose 2.3 percent, largely on the back of lenders Emirates NBD (ENBD) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), both of which reported strong profit growth on Wednesday.

Shares in DIB, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, jumped 3.3 percent after it posted a 55.7 percent increase in third-quarter net profit. The bank made 676.8 million dirhams ($184.3 million) in the period while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 659.5 million dirhams.

ENBD rose 2.2 percent after it beat analysts' forecasts by a wide margin and reported a doubling of third-quarter net profit. The bank earned 1.56 billion dirhams against a forecast of 1.16 billion dirhams.

However, Dubai's retail investors were net sellers during the day, according to bourse data, and the market's main index closed at 4,546 points, below the 200-day average - an important technical level - of 4,581 points.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark gained 0.6 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, up 1.4 percent, was one of the main supports. The lender reported a 16.4 percent rise in third-quarter profit, in line with forecasts.

Qatar's index rose 1.9 percent in a broad rally. Shares in oil rig provider Gulf International Services surged 5.7 percent after QNB Financial Services upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "accumulate". On Monday, the firm said its third-quarter profit had nearly doubled, in line with estimates.

Doha Bank, on the other had, slipped 0.2 percent after it missed estimates despite reporting a 10 percent rise in its net profit for the first nine months of the year.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia's benchmark rose 0.7 percent but some stocks began to pull back after strong gains in the last few sessions. The index had jumped 2.6 percent on Tuesday.

Shares in Alinma Bank fell 1.0 percent after it reported a 26 percent jump in quarterly profit, matching analyst forecasts. The stock had surged 19 percent earlier this week.

Meanwhile, shares in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co rose their daily limit of 10 percent after the company reported a third-quarter profit of 294 million riyals ($78.4 million), up from 14 million riyals a year earlier.

The company said, however, that the decline of crude oil price had "burdened net profit with carried-forward inventory", a factor which could affect profits in the current quarter.

Egypt's bourse, which had tumbled 12 percent between Oct. 8 and 20, continued a rebound ignited by a turnaround on global markets and the decision by Moody's earlier this week to change its outlook on the country's sovereign debt rating to stable from negative, because of improvements on both political and economic fronts.

Most stocks in Cairo rose and the benchmark climbed 2.1 percent.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 2.3 percent to 4,546 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.6 percent to 4,800 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 0.7 percent to 10,206 points.

QATAR

* The index climbed 1.9 percent to 13,329 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 2.1 percent to 8,812 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 7,379 points.

OMAN

* The index added 1.7 percent to 7,033 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 1,435 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)