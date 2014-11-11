* Air Arabia lifts Dubai after strong Q3 results

* Arabtec rises; Aabar boosts stake in off-market deal

* Abu Dhabi's RAK Ceramics rises ahead of earnings report

* Saudi's Mobily continues to slide after accounting debacle

* NCB likely to surge on Wednesday after $6 bln IPO

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Nov 11 Stock markets in the Middle East were mixed on Tuesday as positive third-quarter earnings and expectations for more of them buoyed the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, while Qatar faced profit-taking and Mobily again weighed on Saudi Arabia.

Dubai's index edged up 0.2 percent and Air Arabia was the main support, jumping 3.7 percent after rhe company reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit, handily beating the estimates of analysts, who had forecast a decline.

Meanwhile, shares in developer Union Properties fell 1.1 percent after it reported a 26 percent slump in its third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Contractor Arabtec Holding dominated trading volume, rising 1.2 percent. After trading closed, the bourse said it had carried out an-off market trade that enabled Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments to buy part of the stake held by Arabtec's former chief executive Hasan Ismaik.

Aabar, which became Arabtec's biggest shareholder with a 34.9 percent stake, paid 5.00 dirhams per share, a premium to the closing market price of 4.26 dirhams, after weeks of talks between the two parties. The deal is likely to be seen by investors as a positive sign that deep-pocketed Aabar will support Arabtec's growth.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.5 percent. Tile maker RAK Ceramics was the most heavily traded stock and rose 1.6 percent after saying its board would discuss third-quarter results on Wednesday.

National Company for Building Materials (Bildco) tumbled 7.1 percent after the company said its net loss widened 40 percent in the third quarter.

Egypt's index edged up 0.4 percent and EFG Hermes rose 0.8 percent after it posted a 24 percent rise in third-quarter profits.

Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent as investors booked profits in some of the stocks that had posted strong gains. Gulf International Services, down 2.2 percent, was the main drag; the stock had risen 4.2 percent in the two previous sessions after index compiler MSCI added the company to its emerging markets index.

NCB LISTING

Saudi Arabia's bourse edged down 0.3 percent as shares in telecommunications operator Mobily continued to decline, dropping 5.0 percent.

On Monday last week, the firm cut its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2 million), citing accounting errors, and also reported a 71 percent plunge in third-quarter profit. Mobily's actions prompted the bourse regulator to launch a probe.

On Wednesday, the bourse will start trading shares of National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest lender, following a $6 billion initial public offer that was heavily oversubscribed.

Analysts believe the stock, sold to local investors at a fixed price of 45 riyals, will rise by its daily 10 percent limit on the first day. Based on listed Saudi banks' median price to 2013 earnings ratio, NCB would be worth about 76 riyals.

Bahrain-based Securities & Investment Company said in a note on Tuesday that NCB was a "high conviction buy", thanks to its balance sheet growth outlook and sustainable margins.

"We estimate a target price of 72 riyals per share for NCB, indicating a 60 percent upside to the stock from its issue price," it said.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 4,588 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.5 percent to 4,944 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 13,756 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 9,768 points.

EGYPT

* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 9,493 points.

KUWAIT

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 7,179 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,920 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 1,430 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)