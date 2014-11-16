* Dubai's Arabtec tumbles after disappointing Q3 earnings
* Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas jumps after Egypt pledged to repay
debt
* Kuwait falls after bourse suspends 18 stocks pending Q3
reports
* Saudi Arabian Mining Co drops on rights issue
* Telecoms weigh on Egypt after poor Q3 earnings
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 16 Construction firm Arabtec dragged
down Dubai's bourse on Sunday after missing third-quarter profit
estimates, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden)
weighed on the kingdom's market ahead of a discounted rights
issue.
Dubai's index fell 1.2 percent as Arabtec
tumbled 5.9 percent. The firm reported a 32 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit to 68.7 million dirhams ($18.7 million)
in the three months to Sept. 30.
Analysts at Global Investment House and SICO Bahrain had
forecast it would make a quarterly profit of 113 million dirhams
and 139.9 million dirhams respectively. Arabtec's quarterly
revenue was 2.4 billion dirhams, up from 1.94 billion a year
earlier, but general and administrative expenses rose 89 percent
to 241.6 million dirhams over the same period.
Arabtec shares climbed 11.5 percent last week as Abu Dhabi
state fund Aabar Investments raised its stake in the firm to
34.9 percent by buying shares held by former chief executive
Hassan Ismaik, who abruptly resigned in June after differences
of opinion with Aabar.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged up 0.2 percent, largely
on the back of National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which
jumped 3.7 percent.
Shares in energy firm Dana Gas surged 4.8 percent
after Egypt's oil ministry said on Thursday it planned to repay
all of its $4.9 billion debt to foreign oil and gas companies -
Dana Gas among them - within six months.
Kuwait's index fell 1.3 percent as most shares
declined. The bourse on Sunday suspended trading in the shares
of 18 companies that had failed to disclose third-quarter
earnings in time.
That, along with the continuing decline in oil prices and
profit-taking seen in the region's major markets such as Dubai
and Saudi Arabia, has kept many investors from opening new
positions in Kuwait, said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage
services at Global Investment House in that country.
Boubyan Petrochemical Co slid 2.8 percent and
Qurain Petrochemical Industries lost 1.8 percent. Late
last week U.S. petrochemicals giant Dow Chemical Co said
it would sell off its stake in EQUATE, its joint venture with
those two firms and the Kuwaiti government's Petrochemical
Industries Co.
Qatar's index inched up 0.1 percent. Industries Qatar
rose as much as 1.5 percent at one stage but turnover
was light and the stock shied away from major technical
resistance at 198.00-202.90 riyals, this year's peaks. It closed
up 1.0 percent at 196.70 riyals.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's main index fell 1.3 percent. Shares
in Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) were among the
main drags after Ma'aden said on Sunday that the subscription
period for its 5.6 billion riyal ($1.5 billion) rights issue
would start on Tuesday and trading in the rights opened.
The bourse cut Ma'aden's share price by 7.5 percent from
last Thursday's closing to reflect the dilution; the price then
dropped 2.9 percent to 32.30 riyals during the session.
At 23 riyals per share, the rights offer price is much
cheaper than the market price, so some investors were tempted to
sell in the market and buy back via the rights.
Egypt's index edged down 0.3 percent, largely
because of Telecom Egypt and Global Telecom,
which dropped 3.2 and 2.5 percent respectively. Both companies
reported third-quarter results last week that missed analysts'
estimates.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 4,603 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,963 points.
QATAR
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 13,745 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slid 1.3 percent to 9,554 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 9,231 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 7,108 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,046 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 1,447 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)