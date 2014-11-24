* Oman's Shura Council proposed hiking royalty rate for
telecoms
* Shares in Omentel, Ooredoo Oman tumble as a result
* Investors stay on the sidelines, await outcome of Iran
talks
* Oil steady ahead of OPEC meeting
* Egypt's South Valley Cement bucks trend on expansion push
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 24 Middle East stock markets mostly
lost ground on Monday, while shares of Oman-based
telecommunications companies tumbled after an advisory body to
its government proposed taxing them at a higher rate.
Oman's index fell 1.2 percent as Ooredoo Oman
and Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) lost
4.8 and 4.0 percent respectively.
Among measures aimed at reducing the 2015 budget deficit,
the Shura Council has proposed increasing the royalty rate for
telecoms to 12 percent from 7 percent and said the hike should
not be passed on to subscribers.
"Should the changes come into effect, our fair value for
Omantel could decline by 7 percent to 1.42 rials per share from
the current 1.53 rials," EFG Hermes said in a note. Omantel
closed at 1.665 rials on Monday.
Elsewhere, Qatar's bourse fell 0.5 percent as shares
in Qatar National Bank slid 1.5 percent while Dubai
stocks inched down 0.1 percent and Abu Dhabi was
nearly flat.
"There is a kind of apathy in the market," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu
Dhabi. "People are waiting for news from Vienna."
Brent crude oil was stable at around $80 a barrel as world
powers held a final day of talks on Iran's nuclear programme and
before OPEC members meet to discuss production.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's main index fell 1.2 percent in a
broad pull-back. Petrochemicals were down 0.8 percent
and banks lost 1.1 percent as National Commercial Bank
, the kingdom's biggest lender, slid 1.2 percent.
Egypt's bourse lost 1.3 percent with most stocks in
the red. Developers Talaat Mostafa Group and SODIC
dropped 3.7 and 5.4 percent respectively.
South Valley Cement, up 0.9 percent, was one of
the few stocks that posted gains after its board last week
approved a capital increase and a deal to borrow 1.3 billion
pounds ($182 million) to finance expansion.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.09 percent to 4,626 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.02 percent to 4,965 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 13,690 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 9,405 points
EGYPT
* The index slid 1.3 percent to 9,157 points
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.7 percent to 7,047 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 7,052 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,448 points.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)