* Most Gulf markets slide on bearish oil outlook
* Although Saudi Arabia pares intraday losses
* UAE's Emaar, FGB drop as fund inflows dry up
* Qatar resilient, offers strong dividend yield
* Egypt rebounds on positive news, results
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 26 Most Gulf markets fell on
Wednesday as uncertainty about oil prices prompted investors to
sell stocks, while energy importer Egypt posted strong gains.
Brent crude traded below $79 a barrel on Wednesday
after Saudi Arabia signalled it was unlikely to push for a major
change in OPEC oil output despite a collapse in prices.
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said he expected oil
"to stabilise itself eventually", a comment traders understood
to mean that the cartel would not cut output when oil ministers
from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna.
Although oil-exporting Gulf nations have built up large
reserves over the last few years when crude traded above $100
per barrel, some investors fear that a sharp decline in budget
revenues could trigger a cut in government spending, a key
driver of economic growth throughout the region.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 1.7 percent to 9,081
points, its lowest level since early March, as most shares
declined. Heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries and
National Commercial Bank each fell 1.1 percent.
The market, however, closed well above its intraday low of
8,922 points, which would have been a 3.4 percent decline.
Advanced Petrochemical Co. was one of a few shares
to buck downbeat the trend, adding 0.6 percent. The company said
on Wednesday it would pay a 0.75 riyals fourth-quarter dividend,
taking the full-year payout to 3.0 riyals, up from 2.25 riyals
last year.
Dubai's bourse dropped 2.5 percent after losing
support from global funds which were buying several stocks on
Tuesday because their weightings increased in MSCI's emerging
markets index.
Emaar Properties, which had been the main
beneficiary of such inflows, tumbled 5.3 percent to 10.75
dirhams, falling below immediate support at 11.15 dirhams which
was its November high until this week.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.9 percent and First Gulf
Bank was the main drag, dropping 2.4 percent after also
losing support from one-off buying related to MSCI index
adjustments.
QATAR, EGYPT
Qatar's bourse, up 0.7 percent, was the only Gulf
market to post gains. Doha usually attracts regional investors
near the end of every calendar year as they look for stocks
offering good dividends.
At 4.0 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, Qatar has
the third-highest expected 2014 dividend yield in the region,
trailing Oman and Abu Dhabi.
But Oman's market is much smaller and less liquid while in
Abu Dhabi a bulk of dividends comes from Etisalat
whose shares can only be held by UAE citizens.
Also, bourse data showed strong foreign institutional buying
in Doha on Wednesday, indicating some funds may have continued
buying local stocks following the MSCI index review.
Egypt's index rose 1.3 percent in a broad rebound
ahead of a central bank meeting widely expected to keep interest
rates on hold to support economic growth.
Ezz Steel jumped 4.1 percent and led gains after
an appeals court on Tuesday lowered a fine for monopolistic
practices levied against founder Ahmed Ezz to 10 million pounds
($1.40 million) from 100 million pounds.
As an oil importer, Egypt stands to benefit from cheaper
crude, although some market players are worried it could affect
the flow of financial aid from the Gulf on which the Cairo
government relies heavily.
Orascom Hotels and Development's said its
nine-month net profit reached 36.4 million Swiss francs after a
75.8 million Swiss francs loss in same period last year.
"This indicates tourists are coming back to Egypt," said
Harshjit Oza, banking and property analyst at Cairo-based Naeem
brokerage.
Orascom Hotels' shares, listed in Switzerland, were up 5.7
percent at 1408 GMT on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 2.5 percent to 4,443 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,820 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 13,518 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.7 percent to 9,081 points
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 9,235 points
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 7,020 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,441 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)