* Omani cement makers say gas prices to double
* Other industrial firms will also face higher costs
* Follows news of S&P cutting sovereign credit outlook
* Saudi's Yansab drags down parent SABIC after dividend cut
* Pioneers Holding leads gains in Egypt on positive news,
results
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Dec 7 Oman's stock market sank on Sunday
after Standard & Poor's cut its outlook for the country's
sovereign rating and local cement firms said natural gas prices
would double - examples of the pain which the weaker Gulf oil
exporters may face because of the slide in oil prices.
Brent crude slipped 0.8 percent to $69.07 a barrel
on Friday after Saudi Arabia slashed its oil prices for Asian
and U.S. buyers. With Oman estimated to need an average price of
over $100 to balance its state budget, the government is casting
about for ways to raise revenues next year.
One method is to cut state subsidies. Shares in both Raysut
Cement and Oman Cement tumbled their daily
10 percent limit on Sunday after the companies said the
state-guided price they paid for gas would double next year.
"That affected the market heavily as both companies are
considered dividend-yield stocks," said Adel Nasr, brokerage
manager at United Securities in Muscat.
In Raysut Cement's case, for instance, the gas price
increase will raise costs by 4.5 million rials ($11.7 million),
the company said. That represents 16.3 percent of its 2013
profit.
Other Omani industrial companies including Salalah Mills Co
and National Detergent Co also posted
announcements on Muscat's bourse on Sunday estimating increases
to their costs due to higher gas prices next year.
Telecommunications firms Ooredoo Oman and Omantel
fell 8.4 and 3.4 percent respectively. Last month,
Oman's advisory Shura Council proposed raising the royalty rate
for the sector to 12 percent of revenue from 7 percent.
The main Muscat stock index tumbled 4.2 percent on
Sunday to 6,304 points, its lowest level since June 2013.
Credit rating agency S&P on Friday revised its outlook for
Oman's rating to negative from stable, saying the deterioration
in its fiscal or external positions could be sharper than
expected because of the oil price slide.
Shares in most local banks, for whom a lower sovereign
rating would mean higher borrowing costs abroad, dropped by more
than 4 percent.
SAUDI, UAE
Elsewhere in the region, weak oil prices weighed on most
markets and Saudi Arabia's main index edged down 0.2
percent.
S&P also cut its outlook for Saudi Arabia on Friday, to
stable from positive. But Saudi Arabia's state finances are much
stronger than Oman's, and analysts believe it would be able to
fund moderate budget deficits much more easily in coming years.
Shares in Saudi Basic Industries fell 1.4 percent
and its subsidiary Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab)
tumbled 7.6 percent.
Yansab's board proposed a cash dividend of 1.5 riyals per
share for the second half of 2014 last Thursday, down from 2.0
riyals a year earlier.
The company also said it would shut down its ethylene glycol
plant in April 2015 for between 35 and 60 days of planned
maintenance, which would cost it about 450 million riyals ($120
million).
Overall, however, the market was mixed and a number of
stocks posted gains. Saudi Arabia's National Industrialization
Co (Tasnee) added 0.5 percent after saying it had
completed a 1.8 billion riyal deal to raise its majority stake
in its Cristal subsidiary by a further 13 percentage points.
Dubai's index was nearly flat with an equal split
between losers and gainers; trading volume was low. Abu Dhabi's
benchmark edged up 0.3 percent on the back of blue chips.
First Gulf Bank rose 0.8 percent, Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank gained 1.3 percent and developer Aldar
Properties climbed 1.7 percent.
Egypt's bourse edged up 0.8 percent. Investment
firm Pioneers Holding was the main support, surging
8.0 percent.
The company posted a 15 percent increse in third-quarter net
profit last week and Denmark's Arla Foods Amba, one
of Pioneers' competitors in a bidding war for Arab Dairy Product
Company, dropped its bid last Wednesday.
Property developer Talat Moustafa Group added 1.5
percent to 10.66 pounds and was the main support after brokerage
Blominvest last Friday affirmed its "accumulate" rating for the
stock with a target price of 11.29 pounds.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
OMAN
* The index tumbled 4.2 percent to 6,304 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 8,941 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 4,170 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 4,717 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 9,534 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 12,641 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 6,749 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 1,412 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)