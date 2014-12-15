* Mood of panic eases
* But UAE bourses give up intra-day gains
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate surges after fresh order
* Sustained rebounds for markets look unlikely
* Investors may wait for state budgets, Q4 results
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Dec 15 Most Middle East stock markets
became more stable on Monday, after plunging in previous days,
as the price of oil recovered slightly. But fund managers said
it was by no means clear that any sustained recovery of stock
prices was starting.
Brent crude climbed above $62 per barrel, after hitting
5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier, as traders began pricing in
expectations of improving global manufacturing data to be
published later this week.
Dubai's stock index inched up 0.1 percent as most
shares in the emirate gained. The market rose as much as 4.8
percent during the day before giving up almost all those gains
by the end of the session.
The Dubai index had tumbled 14.4 percent in the two previous
sessions as oil's plunge triggered panic selling. With the
outlook for oil still uncertain, very few people are willing to
call a bottom for Gulf stock markets.
"It's just a normal technical rebound, there's nothing more
at this stage," Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The
National Investor in Abu Dhabi, said of Monday's equity market
trading. "It is not a game changer."
Abu Dhabi and Oman also gave up all their
intra-day gains and closed down 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent
respectively. Renaissance Services, which provides
services to the oil and gas sector, was the biggest loser in
Muscat, tumbling 8.8 percent.
Gulf bourses have been closely correlated with oil prices
for the last few weeks as investors became worried that a sharp
decline in oil revenues could trigger large government spending
cuts and thus slow non-oil growth.
Analysts and fund managers believe this is unlikely to
happen in countries other than Oman and Bahrain, since the big
Gulf economies have huge fiscal reserves. But stock markets may
remain under pressure from retail investor selling until there
is clear evidence that government spending and corporate profit
growth is staying strong.
QATAR, SAUDI
Qatar's market was the most upbeat and jumped 3.1
percent on Monday as all traded stocks rose. Shares in Barwa
Real Estate surged 5.4 percent after the firm won a
750 million riyal ($206 million) contract from a government
company to build and operate low cost-warehouses.
Qatar is expected to maintain strong economic growth and a
fiscal surplus next year despite oil's plunge, the government
said on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark, on the other hand,
underperformed the region and dropped 2.6 percent as an initial
recovery gave way to a fresh sell-off across the board. The
market's year-to-date gains, which peaked at 30.6 percent in
September, have now turned into a 7.4 percent loss.
Analysts say many Gulf investors may continue selling into
any strength for a while.
"Upcoming catalysts which will help determine the direction
of markets will be the 2014 results, along with the announcement
of the Saudi budget for 2015," Sherif El Haddad, manager of the
EFG-Hermes Middle East and Developing Africa Fund, said in a
monthly report on Monday.
Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget near the end
of this month, and possibly next Monday.
"Looking ahead, we suspect that the big falls in equities
have probably now happened," Jason Tuvey, London-based Middle
East economist with Capital Economics, said in a note on the
Gulf.
"But if oil prices settle at $60-65 per barrel over the
coming years, as we expect, a sharp rebound in stock markets
across the Gulf seems unlikely."
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 3,325 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 4,181 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 2.6 percent to 7,905 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 8,832 points.
QATAR
* The index jumped 3.1 percent to 11,460 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 5,572 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 6,302 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index lost 0.3 percent to 1,378 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)