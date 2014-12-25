* Saudi market gains 0.6 pct in active trade
* Alinma Bank surges on 2014 dividend news
* Dubai construction firms boosted by Saudi budget news
* Oman's Al Anwar jumps 10 pct on possible share buy-back
* Egypt's Palm Hills rises after board member buys
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Dec 25 Gulf stock markets rose on
Thursday as Saudi Arabia released a 2015 state budget that will
keep spending high, reassuring the region that economic growth
is unlikely to be hurt much by the plunge of oil prices.
The Saudi budget envisions state spending at a record 860
billion riyals ($230 billion) next year, up 0.6 percent from the
2014 budget plan.
That would be the smallest rise in over a decade, but much
better than the possible spending cuts that the markets were
worrying about early this month. A 145 billion riyal budget
deficit would be covered by the government's huge reserves.
"The fact that spending is expected to be steady is positive
for confidence, especially regarding their investment
programme," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank.
In the past few days, the Saudi stock market had already
started rebounding from early December's sharp losses after
Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf declared there was no need for
major austerity.
The main index rose a further 0.6 percent in active
trade to 8,749 points on Thursday, confirming a break of its
downtrend line from September - a positive technical signal.
The most heavily traded stock, Alinma Bank, surged
4.3 percent after its board recommended a dividend of 0.5 riyal
per share for 2014. It would be the bank's first dividend since
it listed on the stock market in 2008.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) soared 7.9
percent to 30.90 riyals in its heaviest trade since May, after
Riyad Capital lifted its price target for the stock to 49 riyals
from 46 riyals.
Saudi Public Transport Co, a bus and road
transport company which could benefit from infrastructure
building plans in the 2015 budget, jumped 8.9 percent in heavy
trade.
Second-tier insurance stocks, a focus of attention for
retail investors in the past few days, pulled back as interest
shifted to the bigger stocks. Malath Cooperative Insurance
plunged 8.2 percent.
DUBAI
Other Gulf markets pulled back slightly in early trade but
rose after the Saudi budget was announced. Dubai
climbed 1.4 percent, though turnover remained moderate with many
investors away for end-of-year holidays.
Construction firms with actual or potential projects in
Saudi Arabia gained after the budget news. The most heavily
traded stock, Arabtec, climbed 5.3 percent while Drake
and Scull surged 8.0 percent.
Qatar gained 0.7 percent with its most heavily traded
stock, Barwa Real Estate, continuing its strong rally
of recent days; it surged 6.3 percent in its heaviest trade
since late May.
Islamic Holding, an investment company, remained
extremely volatile. It soared its 10 percent daily limit to
107.90 riyals after falling that limit on Wednesday; it is down
from a peak of 223 riyals on Dec. 14, hit after waves of
speculative buying.
Oman rose 0.9 percent. Al Anwar Holdings,
one of the country's major investment holding companies focusing
mainly on the financial sector, jumped its 10 percent daily
limit to 0.212 rial after its board said it had decided to
explore a potential buy-back of up to 10 percent of its shares
at a price of up to 0.223 rial per share.
Egypt's market edged down 0.3 percent but real
estate firm Palm Hills Development rose 1.8 percent
after a string of corporate disclosures in the past several days
showing a board member buying shares in the company.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.4 percent to 3,887 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,537 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 8,749 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.7 percent to 12,449 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 8,740 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 6,434 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,578 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 1,414 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)