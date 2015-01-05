* Brent below $55 for first time since 2009
* Saudi's SAFCO bonus shares offset poor dividend
* Dubai drops as investors pull out of emerging markets
* But GFH and Tabreed jump on positive news
* Oil importer Egypt extends gains as foreign interest grows
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 5 Gulf stock markets extended their
declines in broad sell-offs on Monday as the price of Brent
crude oil fell below $55 per barrel for the first time since
2009.
Brent futures tumbled more than 3 percent as data
showed that Russian oil output and Iraq's oil exports had hit
their highest levels in decades.
Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman have announced large state
budgets in the past couple of weeks, suggesting that lower oil
revenues will not translate into spending cuts and that economic
growth in the region will stay strong.
But weak crude prices continue to affect the sentiment of
the retail investors who dominate local stock markets.
Saudi Arabia's main index dropped 3.0 percent as
shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
tumbled 4.6 percent. Profits in the petrochemical
sector are particularly vulnerable to cheap oil.
However, SABIC unit Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co
(SAFCO) outperformed the sector, trading in the black for most
of the day and closing only 1.0 percent down after the company's
board recommended a bonus share issue of one share for each
outstanding four shares.
The bonus issue offset news of a disappointing dividend;
SAFCO's board proposed a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share for
the second half of 2014, down from 6 riyals a year earlier. That
would make the total 2014 payout 7 riyals while analysts polled
by Reuters had expected, on average, 9.6 riyals, down from 12.0
riyals in 2013.
UAE
Dubai's index dropped 3.4 percent as all but a
handful of stocks fell.
Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH), cross-listed in
Dubai, was one of the few gainers, jumping 3.4 percent after the
company said it had won a $11.5 million legal case pertaining to
its investment in a Qatari firm.
A court in Bahrain has also dismissed a $13.8 million case
filed against GFH by former chairman Essam Janahi, who resigned
in 2013, it said in a separate statement.
Shares in utility firm Tabreed added 2.8 percent
after it said on Monday it had completed the refinancing of debt
facilities worth 2.6 billion dirhams ($708 million), confirming
a report by Reuters on Sunday.
According to bourse data, foreigners from outside the Arab
world were net sellers of Dubai on Monday.
"We think that negative sentiment towards emerging market
asset classes continues through January," Standard Bank analyst
Demetrios Efstathiou said in a note, citing data that showed
emerging market funds saw outflows in the final week of 2014.
"Strong dollar, very weak commodity prices and renewed fears
about a Greek exit from the euro will affect sentiment towards
emerging markets."
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.5 percent as Aldar
Properties, the emirate's biggest listed developer,
dropped 3.6 percent and telecommunications firm Etisalat
lost 0.5 percent.
Qatar's bourse lost 1.9 percent in another broad
sell-off, while Oman and Kuwait edged down 0.7
and 0.8 percent respectively.
Egypt's market remained more upbeat and the Cairo index
edged up 0.8 percent. As an energy importer, Egypt
stands to benefit from cheaper oil, and bidding wars for local
companies such as Bisco Misr and Arab Dairy Products
have underscored growing interest in local equities.
"Overall, some foreign investors seem to perceive this to be
an ideal time, in order to be favourably exposed to Egypt's
fundamental dynamics being on a path of recovery," Cairo-based
Naeem brokerage said in a note.
Swiss-listed Orascom Development Holding AG said on
Monday it had sold a 15 percent stake in its Egyptian
subsidiary, Orascom Hotels and Development, for 506.1
million pounds ($70.78 million) and a public offer for those
shares was 3.8 times oversubscribed.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)