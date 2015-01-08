* Brent oil edges above $51 after sharp drop
* Q4 results, dividends and bonus share issues support Saudi
* Bourse merger speculation lifts Dubai's DFM
* Qatar's GIS, Mesaieed rise on dividends
* But Industries Qatar's proposed payout misses forecast
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 8 Gulf stock markets extended gains
on Thursday after oil rebounded slightly from its Wednesday low
and several companies made positive announcements.
Supported by a fall in U.S. crude oil inventories, Brent
futures traded above $51 per barrel on Thursday after
briefly dropping below $50 in the previous session.
Saudi Arabia's stock index climbed 1.9 percent in a
broad rally. Retailer Jarir Marketing, which on
Wednesday posted a 25.5 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit,
surged 6.3 percent.
Shares in Saudi British Bank (SABB) added 1.2
percent after it received approval to raise its capital by 50
percent to 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) through a bonus share
issue.
Banque Saudi Fransi added 1.3 percent after its
board recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for the
second half of 2014. The lender paid no dividend in the same
period last year and analysts had expected, on average, just
0.16 riyal.
Dubai's equities index rose 2.1 percent and shares
in bourse operator Dubai Financial Market surged 6.0
percent after economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said
the United Arab Emirates government would favour a merger of the
main Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses, although the decision was up
to the exchanges themselves.
Trading volume in Dubai continued to rise, a positive
technical sign.
QATAR
Qatar's benchmark jumped 3.4 percent as local
companies started announcing dividend payouts.
Gulf International Services jumped 2.9 percent
after its board recommended a 5.5 riyal 2014 dividend, up from
2.0 riyals a year earlier. The firm said its business, which
includes providing services to companies such as Qatar
Petroleum, was unaffected by lower oil prices.
Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding added 1.1 percent
after its board recommended paying an annual dividend of 1.10
riyal for 2014. Mesaieed, which listed on Doha's bourse in
February 2014, paid a dividend of 0.35 riyal per share for the
final four months of 2013.
Shares in conglomerate Industries Qatar surged 5.4
percent ahead of its own dividend announcement, but the firm,
whose assets include petrochemicals plants, decided to cut the
payout. After the close, the company said its board had
recommended a 7.00 riyal dividend, down from 11.00 riyals last
year and below analysts' average forecast of 11.13 riyals.
Other Gulf markets were also positive; Abu Dhabi's bourse
rose 1.2 percent, Kuwait added 1.1 percent and
Oman edged up 0.8 percent.
Egypt's index rose 1.7 percent. Property developer
Talaat Moustafa Group was one of the main supports,
adding 2.0 percent to 9.90 Egyptian pounds after NBK Capital
recommended it as a "buy" with a fair value of 11.80 pounds.
"Our positive outlook on the stock mainly stems from the
company's massive land bank and strong visibility over a
prolonged period, sustained high demand in the Egyptian real
estate market, TMG's attractive positioning in the mid-income
segment, and the company's healthy balance sheet and cash
flows," it said in a note.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)