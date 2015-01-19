* Brent crude slips below $50
* Saudi Arabia falls as most new Q4 earnings disappoint
* Dubai developers pull back as property markets seen
peaking
* Qatar Islamic Bank falls despite strong results
* Egypt's index breaks through major chart barrier
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 19 Most Gulf equity markets pulled
back on Monday as oil prices slipped again and negative
fourth-quarter earnings weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse.
Brent crude fell back below $50 a barrel on concern
that the global economic outlook was darkening and after Iraq
announced record oil production.
Saudi Arabia's main index slid 0.6 percent as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries fell 1.9
percent and Savola Group, the kingdom's biggest food
maker, dropped 2.3 percent.
Savola reported a 23 percent decline in fourth-quarter
profit on Sunday. It made 434.4 million riyals ($115.8 million)
in the period, falling short of the 562.4 million riyals average
forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
Shares in Saudi Industrial Investment Group
tumbled 3.6 percent after its fourth-quarter profit plunged 58
percent because of the fall in oil prices.
Meanwhile, Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy
company, added 2.1 percent after reporting a 15 percent rise in
quarterly profit, in line with analysts' estimates.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index slipped 0.2 percent as property and
construction stocks fell while banks and other sectors did well.
Dubai Islamic Bank's (DIB) 2.2 percent gain was the
main support.
Two other Dubai lenders, Emirates NBD and Mashreq
, reported strong quarterly results on Sunday and
investors may be betting that DIB, whose board will review
earnings on Jan. 25, will follow suit.
Air Arabia jumped 2.4 percent after announcing
plans to launch a flight to Urumqi and become, it said, the
first low-cost airline from the Middle East and Africa to enter
the Chinese market.
Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH)
dropped 3.4 percent and topped trading volume on the
emirate's bourse after surging their daily 15 percent limit in
the previous session. GFH said on Monday that it had no
information to disclose that could explain the share price
movement.
Property-related stocks such as Emaar Properties,
which lost 1.8 percent, came under pressure after consultancy
JLL said in a report on Sunday that Dubai's markets for
residential real estate and hotel properties were peaking as
lower oil prices dampened sentiment.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.3 percent as blue chips
Etisalat and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added
0.5 and 3.4 percent respectively.
Qatar's bourse edged down 0.2 percent as shares in
Qatar Islamic Bank dropped 2.7 percent despite strong
fourth-quarter results. The lender reported a 30.4 percent jump
in quarterly earnings on Sunday, making 470 million riyals
($129.1 million) during the period. Five analysts on average had
forecast a net profit of 333 million riyals.
However, the stock had risen 4.8 percent earlier this month
in anticipation of the earnings report.
Egypt's index added 0.7 percent to 9,599 points as
it rose above major technical resistance at 9,572-79 points, the
peaks in November and December, with which it had struggled in
the last two sessions. A further rise above the resistance area
would confirm a decisive break.
Cheaper oil is helping Egypt bridge its budget and foreign
trade gaps. The Cairo government spent 30 percent less on energy
subsidies in the first half of the 2014-15 fiscal year than it
did in the same period of the previous year, an oil ministry
source said on Monday.
Also, this week Egypt's central bank let the Egyptian pound
depreciate in the official market for the first time in
six months, a move that could eventually pave way for more
foreign investment by making the exchange rate more balanced.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,894 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.3 percent to 4,567 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 8,483 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 11,891 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 9,599 points.
KUWAIT
* The index lost 0.4 percent to 6,623 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 6,655 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 1,432 points.
