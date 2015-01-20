* Oil's midday turnaround supports Saudi bourse
* Saudi Telecom tumbles on Q4 earnings miss
* Tasnee also drops after quarterly profit plunge
* UAE, Qatar markets slip
* Egyptian investors bet on property as depreciation hedge
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 20 Most Gulf stock markets closed
either flat or lower on Tuesday as oil prices remained volatile
and local companies delivered no positive fourth-quarter
earnings surprises.
Brent crude oil fell in early trade on Tuesday after
the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global
economic growth in 2015, implying lower demand for fuel.
However, the commodity's price rose above $49 per barrel
later in the day, supporting Saudi Arabia's bourse which, unlike
other Gulf markets, was still open.
The main Saudi index was nearly flat as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose
earnings are correlated with oil prices, rose 0.9 percent.
But shares in Saudi Telecom Co (STC) tumbled 5.2
percent. The company's fourth-quarter net profit slumped 32.6
percent to 2.44 billion riyals ($650 million), missing analysts'
average forecast of 3.32 billion riyals.
Another stock in the sector, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
, fell 3.6 percent while the third major local
operator, Zain Saudi, was flat.
National Industrialisation Co (Tasnee) dropped 2.5
percent after it said fourth-quarter net profit dropped 46.5
percent on lower petrochemical prices. The company made 160.7
million riyals, while analysts at Saudi Fransi Capital had
expected 295.0 million riyals.
UAE, EGYPT
Most other Gulf markets pulled back. Dubai's index
slipped 0.4 percent as most stocks declined. However, low-cost
carrier Air Arabia, which stands to benefit from
cheaper oil, gained 1.8 percent.
Logistics firm Aramex, which could also see its
fuel costs go down, added 1.0 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 0.9 percent as large lenders
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank
lost 1.2 and 2.1 percent respectively.
Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.3 percent, also because
of banks. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan fell 1.8
percent and Qatar National Bank lost 1.2 percent.
Egypt's bourse jumped 2.1 percent, largely on the
back of property stocks such as Talaat Moustafa Holding
, which added 2.4 percent, and Palm Hills Development
, up 3.2 percent.
Egypt's central bank started allowing some depreciation of
the pound this week, a move which analysts said aimed to stamp
out a thriving black currency market as inflation concerns eased
following the slump in oil prices.
"Conventionally under such situations, real estate stocks
should continue performing well, as investors would look to
buffer their risks by investing in land and property,"
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a note.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 3,878 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,526 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index inched up 0.01 percent to 8,484 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 11,862 points.
EGYPT
* The index jumped 2.1 percent to 9,804 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,646 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,652 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 0.3 percent to 1,436 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)