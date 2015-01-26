* Investors pleased by King Salman's political moves

* But weak retail sector shows little hope for spending hike

* Dubai tumbles in broad sell-off

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank plunges after Q4 results disappoint

* Egypt pulls back from 6-1/2-year high

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose on Monday as it traded for the first time since King Salman succeeded his brother Abdullah, who died on Friday. Other bourses in the region were neutral or negative.

After swiftly assuming power, King Salman pledged continuity in energy and foreign policies and appointed younger men as his heirs, appearing to settle the succession issue for years to come.

Investors reacted positively to the smooth succession and the kingdom's main index added 0.7 percent as most stocks closed higher.

Food makers Savola Group and Almarai were among the main supports, adding 4.0 and 2.5 percent respectively.

Shares in major real estate developer Dar Al Arkan surged their daily 10 percent limit in their heaviest trade since July 2012, extending a leg up which started after the company published its fourth-quarter results last week.

Its profit fell 26.3 percent and missed analysts' forecasts, but some investors may be looking ahead to stronger results this year.

Some analysts think the Saudi succession could benefit the stock market because King Salman will face pressure to ensure public support with state sector wage increases and other populist steps that could accelerate the consumer spending boom.

Investment bank Exotix said there could be measures "to renew the social contract" in the form of more state spending on welfare, infrastructure, defence and overseas aid.

Stocks benefiting from this would include consumer-oriented firms Jarir Marketing, United Electronics Co and Fawaz Alhokair Co, as well as banks such as Al Rajhi if they are permitted by regulators to loosen consumer credit, Exotix said.

However, out of those names, only United Electronics gained strongly on Monday, jumping 2.1 percent. This suggested most investors were siding with those analysts who don't expect such lavish stimulus at a time of low oil prices and budget deficits.

The Saudi 2015 state budget, which Salman is believed to have signed off on last month as one of the top leaders running the economy, contained only a marginal increase in nominal spending and a small decrease in inflation-adjusted spending; it pledged to "rationalise" spending on wages.

A major drag on the index on Monday was telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat, which tumbled its daily 10 percent limit for the second session in a row, extending losses after its fourth-quarter results widely missed estimates last week.

UAE

Other markets in the region were weak or flat as the price of Brent crude briefly dipped below $48 per barrel.

Dubai's stock index tumbled 3.6 percent in a broad sell-off. Among the most traded stocks, Dubai Islamic Bank lost 5.7 percent and Emaar Properties was down 5.3 percent.

Local investors and those from outside the Arab world were net sellers in Dubai on Monday, according to bourse data.

Market players said oil's renewed weakness may have dampened retail investors' sentiment, even though Dubai's diversified economy is relatively insulated from the negative effects of cheap oil.

"We had a good a rebound in the oil prices (in the last few weeks), they moved above $50 - and now it seems that we are again on the way down," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

The market is likely to remain trendless as long as oil's volatility persists, he said.

United Arab Emirates economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said on Monday that he expected oil prices to start recovering by the middle of this year, along with improvement in major economies.

Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.8 percent and shares in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) tumbled their daily 10 percent limit.

On Sunday, ADIB reported results that were broadly in line with estimates and proposed a nearly flat dividend payout. But investors may have hoped for a positive surprise as the stock had gone up 14 percent this month.

Markets in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman moved very little, while Egypt pulled back 0.7 percent from a 6-1/2-year high of 9,899 points which it hit at the end of last week.

Most stocks were down and Global Telecom tumbled 4.7 percent after surging last week on a local media report of an imminent deal to sell a controlling stake in Algerian operator Djezzy to the government.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 8,480 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 3.6 percent to 3,723 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged down 0.8 percent to 4,535 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 11,836 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.7 percent to 9,835 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,659 points.

OMAN

* The index was flat at 6,645 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index was flat at 1,429 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)