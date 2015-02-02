* Oil bounces back mid-session, lifts Saudi stocks
* Large Saudi firms to match state employee bonus payout
* Retailers surge further on the news
* UAE markets pull back, close before oil's rebound
* Egyptian property stocks extend gains as pound weakens
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 2 A rebound in global oil prices and
decisions by state-controlled companies to pay cash bonuses to
employees boosted Saudi Arabia's stock market on Monday, while
other Gulf bourses were mixed in choppy trading.
Brent crude fell in early trade on news of a U.S. refinery
strike and weak Chinese manufacturing data, but bounced back
later in the day and traded above $54 per barrel by the time
Saudi Arabia's market closed.
The Saudi stock index rose 0.8 percent as
petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries, the
kingdom's largest listed company, jumped 2.4 percent; other
stocks in the sector also climbed. Petrochemical prices are
linked to oil and the sector was hit hard in a sell-off
triggered by oil's plunge last year.
Retailers also performed well on Monday: Fawaz Alhokair
surged 8.8 percent and Jarir Marketing
jumped 2.6 percent.
This followed announcements by large companies such as
Saudi Electricity and Saudi Telecom that
they would pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses to
their workers, following last Thursday's order by the new king
that Saudi state employees would receive two months of extra
salary to mark his accession.
Part of the corporate bonuses is expected to be spent on
consumer goods, boosting the retailers' revenues and profits.
Investors were less enthusiastic about the companies which
will use their resources to pay out the cash; shares in Saudi
Electricity edged up 0.6 percent, while Saudi Telecom fell 0.8
percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Other Gulf markets had closed when oil was still in the red
and their performances were mixed.
Dubai's index fell 1.1 percent; the benchmark had
surged 4.5 percent in the previous session. But shares in
property developer DAMAC shot up 6.8 percent
after it reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on
Monday, according to Reuters calculations.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.6 percent as most blue
chips pulled back. Oman's market was nearly flat, while
Kuwait edged up 0.3 percent.
Qatar's benchmark added 0.5 percent, largely on the
back of Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, which jumped
3.9 percent. The bank reported estimate-beating fourth-quarter
results and a dividend hike last week.
Meanwhile, shares in Qatar National Bank dropped
2.0 percent as they no longer carried the 2014 dividend.
Egypt's bourse edged up 0.5 percent as property
developers continued to gain on hopes that Egyptians will use
real estate as a hedge against the weakening pound.
Talaat Moustafa Group rose 1.2 percent, Amer Group
added 0.8 percent and Palm Hills Development
gained 0.2 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 9,213 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 3,799 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 4,526 points.
QATAR
* The index added 0.5 percent to 12,118 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 9,830 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,654 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.02 percent to 6,574 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 1,423 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)