* Saudi Arabian petrochemicals retreat
* But banks, retailers rise
* Laggard stocks surge in Dubai
* Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas tumbles after swinging to Q4 loss
* Egyptian property names pull back as c.bank pauses
depreciation
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 5 Stock markets in the Gulf were
mixed on Thursday as oil prices seesawed erratically, dashing
hopes for a smooth and sustained recovery.
Brent crude, which had tumbled 5.5 percent in the
previous session, swung between $53.07 and $56.19 per barrel on
Thursday in a tug-of-war between bulls and bears.
Saudi Arabia's equities index inched up 0.1 percent,
but Saudi Basic Industries, the Gulf's largest
petrochemicals producer, dropped 2.3 percent.
Three banks, Al Rajhi, Samba Financial Group
and Alinma, were the main supports, gaining
1.4, 1.0 and 1.1 percent respectively.
Retailer Jarir Marketing rose 1.4 percent after
hiking its fourth-quarter dividend to 1.85 riyals from 1.40
riyals a year ago.
More Saudi Arabian companies announced plans to pay their
employees two months' salary as a bonus following King Salman's
order for state bodies to do so at the end of last week. The
move could boost the profits of retailers such as Jarir and
consumer-focused banks such as Al Rajhi, analysts have said.
UAE, QATAR
Dubai's index rose 1.0 percent, largely because of
Mashreq Bank which soared 11.7 percent. The lender has
a very small free float and its shares often move sharply
because of low liquidity.
Property developer DAMAC surged 9.4 percent in
its heaviest trading in Dubai to date. The stock originally
listed in London and cross-listed on the emirate's bourse last
month, subsequently plunging by more than a third. DAMAC has now
returned to the levels where it started its Dubai trading.
Another laggard, Dubai Parks and Resorts, which
had plunged by a third since listing in December, surged 8.3
percent with a spike in trading volume.
Logistics firm Aramex jumped 2.2 percent after it
posted a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit. The
company made 89.4 million dirhams ($24.3 million) in the quarter
against an average estimate of 83.8 million dirhams.
Aramex chief executive Hussein Hachem said on Thursday he
expected 2015 profit to rise 10 percent, although growth would
depend on the price of oil and the euro exchange rate. He also
said the firm planned to take out a $150 million loan and
conduct two to three acquisitions this year.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark fell 0.9 percent to 4,609
points, holding just above chart support at 4,606 points, the
late December high which it broke above on Wednesday.
Shares in Dana Gas tumbled 4.1 percent. The
company reported a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday that it
blamed on lower oil prices and a fall in the value of its oil
and gas assets in Egypt.
Qatar's index rose 0.8 percent as shares in Islamic
lender Masraf Al Rayan jumped 3.5 percent. The stock
has risen 15.9 percent since the bank posted a 21.2 percent jump
in fourth-quarter profit on Jan. 26. It also proposed a 2014
dividend of 1.75 riyals per share, up from 1.5 riyals a year
earlier.
KUWAIT, EGYPT
Kuwait's index slipped 0.1 percent as central bank
governor Mohammad al-Hashel denied allrgations of illicit share
trading, after a local newspaper reported the securities
regulator had decided to refer him to prosecutors on suspicion
of violating investment rules.
It was not clear which stocks were involved in the reported
case, and the Capital Markets Authority could not be reached for
comment.
Egypt's market edged down 0.8 percent as major
property names pulled back after the central bank paused the
gradual depreciation of the pound on Wednesday.
Real estate developers Talaat Moustafa Group and
SODIC dropped 2.3 and 2.2 percent respectively. The
sector had gained strongly in the last two weeks on hopes that
Egyptians would use property as a hedge against the weakening
currency.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 9,180 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 3,887 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,609 points.
QATAR
* The index added 0.8 percent to 12,521 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 9,965 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,700 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 6,688 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,436 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)