* Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) tumbles on weak oil,
technicals
* Kuwait's blue chips fall on corporate income tax plan
* Dubai Investments jumps on unit flotation aim
* Arabtec slips as terms on $40 bln Egypt deal remain
unclear
* El Sewedy Electric lifts Egypt, surging ahead of Q4
results
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 17 Most Gulf stock markets slumped
on Tuesday as oil extended its slide, while Egypt stabilised
after a profit-taking bout.
Brent crude fell towards $53 per barrel to trade at
its lowest level since early February as concerns mountedover a
growing supply glut.
Saudi Arabia's stock index dropped 1.4 percent as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
slid 4.1 percent to 87.25 riyals in heavy trade. The stock came
under strong selling pressure after falling below 90 riyals; it
had traded above that mark since the start of February.
Another major drag was Arab National Bank, which
fell 3.1 percent after it no longer carried its 1.00 riyal
dividend for 2014.
PetroRabigh jumped 3.3 percent after saying it
signed loans worth around 19.4 billion riyals ($5.2 billion) for
the expansion of its petrochemical complex, nearly two-thirds of
the total cost.
Technical indicators supported property developer Knowledge
Economic City, which surged 4.9 percent in its
heaviest trading in three years. It rose above 2014's peak of
27.80 riyals, hitting an all-time intraday high of 28.30 riyals
although it subsequently retreated to end at 27.20 riyals.
KUWAIT, UAE
Kuwait's wider index ended near-flat, but the
blue-chip benchmark fell 0.9 percent after Commerce and
Industry Minister Abdulmohsen al-Madaj said the cabinet was
cooperating with the International Monetary Fund to discuss
introducing a corporate tax for local companies. He gave no
details.
Launching a corporate tax would be a major, politically
sensitive policy shift for Kuwait, and for the wealthy Gulf oil
exporting nations in general. So far they have relied on oil
revenues to mostly avoid direct taxation of corporate profits.
Dubai's bourse was the only Gulf gainer, rebounding
after tumbling 5.1 percent over the preceding two days. The
index rose 0.4 percent.
Dubai Investments was the main support, jumping
2.2 percent, a day after it revealed plans to float shares in at
least one subsidiary next year and said it could divest other
holdings. The news was largely ignored in Monday's sell-off, but
buying demand returned as market sentiment strengthened.
Builder Arabtec fell 0.4 percent despite Egypt's
housing ministry saying the two would sign a final contract
within 10 days for a $40 billion project to build one million
homes across the country.
The two parties differed over the percentage of completed
units Arabtec should deliver to Egypt in lieu of payment for
land used in the project, a source told Reuters on March 3. But
a ministry spokesman said no percentage had been agreed with the
company.
Markets in Abu Dhabi and Qatar slipped 0.8 and
0.6 percent respectively.
Egypt's index climbed 0.3 percent after dropping
2.0 percent on profit-taking on Monday.
El Sewedy Electric, the largest listed cable maker
in the Arab world, was the main support, jumping 8.0 percent
ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings. The company's
third-quarter profit surged 75 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 9,303 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 3,534 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 4,331 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 11,687 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 9,561 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.03 percent to 6,444 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 6,223 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dipped 0.03 percent to 1,468 points.
