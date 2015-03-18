* Gulf markets hammered, but Saudi closes above intraday low
* Knowledge Economic City is market's new favourite property
* Dubai, Qatar markets drop in broad sell-offs
* But NBAD supports Abu Dhabi ahead of dividend deadline
* Egypt slips as emerging markets await Fed's move
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 18 Gulf stock markets fell in panic
sell-offs on Wednesday after U.S. crude futures dropped to a
fresh six-year low and Brent oil also retreated.
U.S. oil futures dropped about 3 percent and traded
just above $42 per barrel after crude inventories rose by 10.5
million barrels to 450 million in the week to March 13,
according to data from the American Petroleum Institute.
Official inventory data was due to be issued by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA)later on Wednesday. Brent
crude was also weak, slipping towards $53 per barrel.
Saudi Arabia main index, which has the heaviest
weighting of petrochemicals among the Gulf markets, fell 1.8
percent to 9,134 points, although it closed comfortably above
its intraday low of 8,888 points.
Saudi Basic Industries, the region's biggest
petrochemical firm, tumbled 4.8 percent in its heaviest trade in
five months. Prices for many of its products are linked to oil
prices.
Ex-dividend stocks such as Saudi Hollandi Bank and
Saudi Cement, which dropped 3.0 and 4.0 percent
respectively, also weighed on the market.
Some stocks bucked the negative trend, such as property
developer Knowledge Economic City, which surged 6.4
percent in heavy trading on positive technical indicators as it
rose above 2014's peak of 27.80 riyals and ended at 29.10
riyals, an all-time closing high.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index dropped 3.6 percent to a 10-week low
of 3,408 points. All major stocks fell sharply and only a
handful of small-caps closed higher.
Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest listed
developer, tumbled 5.3 percent. The company said this week it
was not part of a $45 billion project to build a new capital
city in Egypt, contrary to earlier media reports.
Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market and budget
carrier Air Arabia fell 7.3 and 6.3 percent
respectively as their shares no longer carried 2014 dividends.
Abu Dhabi's fell just 1.2 percent thanks to major
lender National Bank of Abu Dhabi which rose 2.0
percent ahead of the dividend registration deadline.
Qatar's bourse dropped 2.2 percent in another broad
sell-off and Kuwait fell 0.8 percent. Oman's market
, which closed just before oil's sharp decline, edged up
0.2 percent.
Egypt's index fell 0.8 percent to 9,484 points as
most stocks declined. The market rally has eased after twice
failing this month to break through 9,800 points but is still up
6.2 percent year-to-date.
Like other emerging markets, Egypt may face fund outflows
when the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. After its
meeting later on Tuesday, the Fed is widely expected to remove
the word "patient" from its statement on the timing of its first
hike since 2006, possibly paving the way for policy tightening
as early as June.
(Editing by Matt Smith)