* Saudi banks fall on oil, fee cap concerns
* Shaker surges on bonus share issue
* UAE, Qatar blue chips extend gains
* Kuait's National Industries up as resumes paying dividend
* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric jumps after tripling 2014
profit
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 30 Most Middle East stock markets
edged up on Monday, but banks and petrochemicals dragged down
Saudi Arabia because of concern about regulatory intervention
and weak oil prices.
Oil continued to drop as Iran and six world powers tried to
reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions
against Tehran are lifted. The two sides aim to reach a
preliminary agreement by Tuesday.
The main Saudi stock index fell 1.3 percent as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Co edged
down 0.7 percent. Ex-dividend Savola Group and Sahara
Petrochemical Co, down 1.7 and 7.1 percent
respectively, were also among the main drags.
But most pressure came from banks: top lender National
Commercial Bank dropped 2.1 percent and leading retail
banking player Al-Rajhi Bank fell 1.8 percent. Most
other lenders were also in the red.
In a report published last Thursday, Riyadh-based Albilad
Capital warned that regulations capping banks' consumer lending
fees, announced last year, had started denting profits.
"The new rules will reduce bank charges and fees and their
negative impact started to materialise in the financial
statements of the Al-Rajhi bank in Q4 2014," it said.
Albilad Capital also said that "the indirect effects of
lower oil prices over time may lead to the reduction of asset
quality, liquidity and profitability in the sector", although
strong capitalisation and liquidity, and low levels of
non-performing loans, meant Saudi Arabian banks were
well-positioned to cope with any cuts in government spending.
Meanwhile, Saudi International Petrochemical Co
(Sipchem) jumped 2.0 percent after announcing its unit would
start commercial operations at an ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)
and low-density polyethylene plant on Wednesday.
Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co, which produces
and sells air conditioning systems and home appliances, surged
its daily 10 percent limit after its board proposed issuing four
bonus shares for each five outstanding ones.
The conflict in Yemen remains a concern for some investors
but as long as it does not spread over borders, which looks
unlikely, it will not drag stocks down sharply, analysts said.
UAE, EGYPT
Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's index edged up 0.2
percent thanks to lenders Dubai Islamic Bank and
Emirates NBD which gained 2.0 and 1.8 percent
respectively.
Abu Dhabi climbed 1.4 percent on the back of National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, which rose 5.0 percent.
Qatar's benchmark rose 0.9 percent in a broad rally,
although ex-dividend Barwa Real Estate and Ooredoo
fell 2.0 and 3.0 percent respectively.
Kuwait's market fell 0.6 percent as National Bank of
Kuwait dropped 3.6 percent, giving up all gains made
in the previous session. But National Industries Group
surged 4.4 percent after nearly tripling its 2014 profit and
proposing a cash dividend of 0.012 dinar per share, its first
payout since 2008.
Egypt's index edged up 0.6 percent as most stocks
rose. El Sewedy Electric jumped 2.6 percent after
posting a surge in annual net profit to 445.1 million Egyptian
pounds ($58.3 million) in 2014 from 134.5 million pounds the
previous year.
The company recommended a dividend of one pound per share
for 2014, having paid none for 2013.
Also, Egypt's finance ministry said on Monday that the
country's fuel subsidy bill for the first half of the current
fiscal year fell by about 30 percent because of low global oil
prices and last summer's subsidy cuts.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 8,957 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.2 percent to 3,445 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 1.4 percent to 4,431 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 11,587 points.
EGYPT
* The index added 0.6 percent to 9,119 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 6,286 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,215 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 1,454 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)