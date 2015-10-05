* Saudi trading volume remains moderate
* PetroRabigh drops on looming maintenance shutdown
* Dubai Parks and Resorts surges in active trade
* National Bank of Oman buoyed by Q3 earnings
* Unimpressive PMI, EFG Hermes downgrade dampen Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 5 Higher oil prices lifted Gulf stock
markets on Monday while Egypt's bourse was sluggish after a
corporate survey
showed growth in business activity there slowed last month.
With Brent oil up 2.2 percent at $49.20 a barrel,
the Saudi stock index climbed 1.2 percent as
petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries added
1.6 percent.
Property developer Dar Al Arkan continued to rise,
gaining 1.5 percent, after Sunday's news that the government
plans to convert a state-owned housing fund into a bank, the
latest measure to spur housing construction.
Even miner Ma'aden, which had tumbled 13 percent
in the past three weeks as commodity-related equities around the
world sagged, showed strength; it rebounded 2.5 percent.
However, moderate trading volumes suggested it was by no
means clear that the Saudi market was starting any extended
rally. PetroRabigh fell 1.2 percent after it said
a 50-day maintenance shutdown of its refining and petrochemical
complex at Rabigh, due to start on Oct. 11, was likely to cause
gross profit for the fourth quarter of this year to drop by 900
million riyals ($240 million).
Dubai's index added 1.8 percent to 3,659 points,
also in moderate volume, nearing technical resistance around
3,700 points, which capped the market repeatedly last month.
Dubai Parks and Resorts, the most heavily traded
stock, climbed 3.3 percent after local media reported the
emirate's transport authority had awarded a $68 million contract
to build roads and bridges giving access to the company's theme
park complex, due to open next year.
Abu Dhabi gained 1.0 percent, buoyed by blue chip Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank, which gained 2.6 percent to
7.86 dirhams. Late last week Global Investment House raised the
stock to a "strong buy" from a "hold" with a target price of
9.66 dirhams; it said the bank's loan growth was likely to be
modest in coming years but predicted a dividend yield of 5.2
percent for 2015 and valued ADCB at 8.1 times 2016 earnings,
versus a sector average of 11.0.
Qatar's market edged up 0.2 percent with the most
heavily traded stock, Mazaya Qatar Real Estate,
advancing 2.1 percent.
In Muscat, National Bank of Oman climbed 1.7
percent after posting a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit to 14.93 million rials ($38.7 million), slightly above
analysts' mean prediction of 14.10 million rials. The Omani
index rose 0.7 percent.
Bank Nizwa jumped 4.8 percent after Oman's finance
ministry said it would open subscriptions for the sultanate's
first sovereign Islamic bond issue - a major step towards
developing the Islamic finance sector and improving the
profitability of sharia-compliant banks by making it easier for
them to manage liquidity. However, Al Izz Islamic Bank
closed flat.
Egypt's stock index edged down 0.3 percent after a
purchasing managers' survey showed the non-oil private sector
expanded only marginally in September, with growth slowing from
an eight-month high in August.
Investment bank EFG Hermes downgraded its assessment of the
Egyptian market to neutral and removed Commercial International
Bank (CIB) and El Sewedy Electric from its
list of the top 20 regional stocks. CIB fell 0.6 percent while
Sewedy lost 2.3 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 1.2 percent to 7,462 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.8 percent to 3,659 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 1.0 percent to 4,565 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 11,569 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,239 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 5,727 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 5,841 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 1,276 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)