* Trading volumes thin around region * Several major Saudi consumer-focused stocks drop * Second-tier real estate firms weak in Dubai * Qatar still outperforming after c.bank rates pledge * Qatar German Medical Devices surges in heavy trade By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Oct 6 Most Gulf stock markets traded sideways in thin volumes on Tuesday but real estate-related shares continued to buoy Qatar after the central bank governor ruled out tightening monetary policy. In most of the region, investors are worried about low oil prices and tightening liquidity in banking systems due to the reduction in state oil revenues. Saudi Arabia's stock index closed flat. Alinma Bank , the most heavily traded stock, rose 1.5 percent, but several major plays on Saudi consumer demand fell, showing concern about the risk of an economic slowdown next year if oil prices stay low and the government curbs spending. Retailer Saudi Marketing Co dropped 2.1 percent and travel agent Al Tayyar Travel sank 4.6 percent. Dubai's stock index edged up 0.02 percent to 3,660 points, pulling back after it neared technical resistance around 3,700 points, which capped the market repeatedly in September. Blue chip Emaar Properties rose 1.3 percent but second-tier real estate stocks were sluggish. Apartment prices in Dubai have fallen 11 percent in the past 12 months and will decline further because of tighter regulations, rising inflation and a strong United Arab Emirates currency, industry consultants JLL said in a report on Tuesday. The most heavily traded stock in Dubai, GFH Financial , added 0.4 percent after the company reported further progress in settling its debts; it said it had repaid a further $37.5 million, leaving it with $137 million of outstanding debt. Abu Dhabi's stock index slipped 0.2 percent. The standout was Qatar, which added 1.0 percent; it has outperformed the region since the central bank governor said at the weekend that he did not foresee liquidity tightening and would not imitate any interest rate hike in the United States. Money market rates have also been rising in Qatar, though less dramatically than in the UAE, and it is not clear whether the central bank will take any concrete action to keep them down, especially given the Qatari riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar. Nevertheless, the governor's statement has improved investor sentiment, especially towards interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks. Property firm Ezdan Holding, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 2.6 percent on Tuesday. Qatar German Medical Devices, which has seen unusually heavy volumes for the past two days, surged 4.6 percent. Egypt's market was closed for a national holiday. TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index was flat at 7,462 points. DUBAI * The index edged up 0.02 percent to 3,660 points. ABU DHABI * The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,555 points. QATAR * The index added 1.0 percent to 11,686 points. KUWAIT * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,735 points. OMAN * The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,832 points. BAHRAIN * The index fell 0.3 percent to 1,273 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)