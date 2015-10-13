* Saudi petchem index falls back but a few firms rise
* Dubai's Gulf Navigation jumps to year's high
* National Bank of Kuwait flat after Q3 misses estimates
* Egypt technically bullish, turnover active
* Emaar Misr surges after chairman's post strengthened
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 13 Most Gulf stock markets pulled
back slightly on Tuesday because of a plunge of oil prices,
while Egypt's bourse bucked weakness in other emerging markets
and held firm.
Brent crude oil sank 5.3 percent to below $50 a
barrel on Monday, denting - though not destroying - hopes in the
Gulf that oil prices have finally bottomed out.
This dampened some of the petrochemical stocks which had
surged in the previous several days in response to stronger oil.
Saudi Basic Industries, which had jumped 12 percent in
the past four days, fell back 1.1 percent as the petrochemical
index lost 0.6 percent. A few petchems stayed firm,
however, with Saudi Kayan gaining 2.5 percent.
The Saudi stock index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,777
points, retreating from technical resistance at 7,812-7,953
points, its highs in September and at the end of August.
Arab National Bank, the kingdom's seventh-largest
lender by assets, fell 0.7 percent after reporting a 2.2 percent
rise in third-quarter profit, marginally missing analysts'
forecasts.
Qatar's stock index edged down 0.3 percent as
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services,
which had jumped as oil rebounded in the past several days, fell
by the same margin.
However, Islamic Holding edged up 0.2 percent
after an extraordinary general assembly of shareholders approved
a 50 percent capital increase via a rights issue.
Gulf Warehousing soared 11.2 percent, largely
because of an adjustment to its reference price as the rights to
subscribe in its capital increase expired.
Dubai's stock index slipped 0.3 percent although
the most heavily traded stock, commodities shipper Gulf
Navigation, jumped 11.5 percent to its highest level
this year. Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.1 percent.
National Bank of Kuwait, the country's biggest
bank, closed flat after reporting a 9.1 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit to 64.5 million dinars ($214 million),
missing estimates; analysts polled by Reuters had forecast NBK
would make a quarterly profit of 71.0-71.8 million dinars.
Kuwait's stock crept down 0.1 percent.
Egypt's index edged up 0.2 percent, outperforming
MSCI's main emerging markets index, which was down 1.2
percent.
The Egyptian market remains technically bullish after the
index established an uptrend channel from its August low.
Trading volume in the past few days has jumped to its highest
levels this year, another positive technical sign.
Amer Group gained 2.3 percent, continuing a surge
that began on Monday when the exchange said it would suspend
trading in the company's shares from next Monday until it
completed its planned split into two companies.
Real estate developer Emaar Misr rose 3.4 percent
after saying its post of non-executive chairman, held by Mohamed
Alabbar, would be converted to an executive post. Alabbar
founded Dubai's Emaar Properties, parent of Emaar
Misr, and investors may expect closer cooperation between the
two companies under the new arrangement.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,777 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 3,712 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,564 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 11,838 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 7,669 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,731 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 5,929 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,249 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)