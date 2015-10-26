* SABIC, Ma'aden, Bahri bounce a little after days of losses
* Most Saudi stocks remain weak on state budget worries
* UAE slips on slightly smaller federal budget for 2016
* Defensive market Qatar outperforms
* Egypt still dominated by activity in Amer, Porto
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 26 Saudi Arabia's top stock index
rebounded on Monday as some blue chips were bought back after
several days of punishing falls on concerns that low oil prices
would force the government into spending and subsidy reductions
as well as tax rises.
The index fell 6.7 percent over the four previous
trading but towards the end of the session, petrochemical
producer Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.8 percent,
mining group Ma'aden 3.8 percent and oil shipper Bahri
3.3 percent.
This helped the index close 0.6 percent higher. Turnover
remained modest, however, and some stocks continued sliding on
expectations of a tighter state budget. City Cement
fell 0.3 percent to a 31-month low, extending a decline that has
taken it down about 10 percent in the last two weeks.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) markets dropped after the cabinet
approved a slightly smaller federal budget for 2016, in a sign
that the country is crimping expenditure due to low oil prices.
The UAE federal budget traditionally accounts for only about
14 percent of total fiscal spending in the country; the seven
individual emirates, mainly oil-producing Abu Dhabi, provide the
rest. With its diversified economy and huge fiscal reserves, the
UAE is better able to cope with cheap oil than most countries.
But the cabinet's decision was seen as an indicator for
consolidated national spending, and Dubai's index fell
1.3 percent. Construction firm Drake & Scull,
vulnerable to any cutbacks in government projects, fell 3.3
percent while builder Arabtec lost 2.3 percent.
Abu Dhabi also slipped 1.3 percent with Aldar
Properties, which is involved in government-linked
projects, down 4.7 percent.
But Union National Bank, which had fallen 3.8
percent on Sunday after its third-quarter profit missed
analysts' expectations, rebounded 3.3 percent.
Qatar's index, often seen as the most defensive in
the Gulf because of its high dividend yields, rose 0.7 percent,
and property developer Ezdan Holding climbed 1.8
percent before the announcement of its third-quarter earnings.
Bucking the trend, drilling rig provider Gulf International
Services, the most heavily traded stock, dropped 2
percent after reporting a 32-percent fall in third-quarter net
profit that was roughly in line with analysts' expectations.
Egypt's index fell 1 percent as property
developers Amer and Porto once again
accounted for the vast bulk of turnover, after Amer spun off
Porto last week. Amer slipped 3.6 percent and Porto soared 11.9
percent.
Beltone Financial edged up 0.3 percent to 3.84
pounds after Orascom Telecom Media and Technology and
investment bank ACT Financial proposed a 4-pound-per-share offer
to acquire Beltone.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)