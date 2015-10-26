* SABIC, Ma'aden, Bahri bounce a little after days of losses * Most Saudi stocks remain weak on state budget worries * UAE slips on slightly smaller federal budget for 2016 * Defensive market Qatar outperforms * Egypt still dominated by activity in Amer, Porto By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Oct 26 Saudi Arabia's top stock index rebounded on Monday as some blue chips were bought back after several days of punishing falls on concerns that low oil prices would force the government into spending and subsidy reductions as well as tax rises. The index fell 6.7 percent over the four previous trading but towards the end of the session, petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.8 percent, mining group Ma'aden 3.8 percent and oil shipper Bahri 3.3 percent. This helped the index close 0.6 percent higher. Turnover remained modest, however, and some stocks continued sliding on expectations of a tighter state budget. City Cement fell 0.3 percent to a 31-month low, extending a decline that has taken it down about 10 percent in the last two weeks. United Arab Emirates (UAE) markets dropped after the cabinet approved a slightly smaller federal budget for 2016, in a sign that the country is crimping expenditure due to low oil prices. The UAE federal budget traditionally accounts for only about 14 percent of total fiscal spending in the country; the seven individual emirates, mainly oil-producing Abu Dhabi, provide the rest. With its diversified economy and huge fiscal reserves, the UAE is better able to cope with cheap oil than most countries. But the cabinet's decision was seen as an indicator for consolidated national spending, and Dubai's index fell 1.3 percent. Construction firm Drake & Scull, vulnerable to any cutbacks in government projects, fell 3.3 percent while builder Arabtec lost 2.3 percent. Abu Dhabi also slipped 1.3 percent with Aldar Properties, which is involved in government-linked projects, down 4.7 percent. But Union National Bank, which had fallen 3.8 percent on Sunday after its third-quarter profit missed analysts' expectations, rebounded 3.3 percent. Qatar's index, often seen as the most defensive in the Gulf because of its high dividend yields, rose 0.7 percent, and property developer Ezdan Holding climbed 1.8 percent before the announcement of its third-quarter earnings. Bucking the trend, drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, the most heavily traded stock, dropped 2 percent after reporting a 32-percent fall in third-quarter net profit that was roughly in line with analysts' expectations. Egypt's index fell 1 percent as property developers Amer and Porto once again accounted for the vast bulk of turnover, after Amer spun off Porto last week. Amer slipped 3.6 percent and Porto soared 11.9 percent. Beltone Financial edged up 0.3 percent to 3.84 pounds after Orascom Telecom Media and Technology and investment bank ACT Financial proposed a 4-pound-per-share offer to acquire Beltone. MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index rose 0.6 percent to 7,319 points. DUBAI * The index fell 1.3 percent to 3,553 points. ABU DHABI * The index dropped 1.3 percent to 4,414 points. QATAR * The index rose 0.7 percent to 11,722 points. EGYPT * The index fell 1.0 percent to 7,578 points. KUWAIT * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,804 points. OMAN * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,933 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)