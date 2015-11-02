* Saudi index closes well off day's high * Saudi Printing and Packaging jumps 10 pct * City Cement sinks as it goes ex-dividend * Emaar surges despite slightly weaker-than-expected Q3 * President's gas supply pledge fails to boost Egypt By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Nov 2 Saudi Arabia's stock market stabilised on Monday after a slide on the previous day in response to a downgrade of the kingdom's debt. Emaar Properties lifted Dubai's market after reporting third-quarter earnings. The Saudi equities index had dropped 1.1 percent on Sunday after Standard & Poor's cut its rating of the kingdom's sovereign debt, citing the damage to state finances from low oil prices. On Monday the impact of that news faded and the index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,066 points, though it finished well off the day's high of 7,118 points. Saudi Printing and Packaging Co surged 9.8 percent. It has been rising sharply in heavy trade since shortly after it reported earnings on Oct. 20; nine-month net profit jumped 49 percent, though third-quarter profit dropped 10 percent on year. Saudi Research and Marketing Group, publisher of pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat and one of the Middle East's largest media companies, jumped 7.2 percent to 20.15 riyals as it resumed trading after being suspended since last Wednesday. On Sunday, the company said two funds owned by NCB Capital had bought over 50 percent of it but do not plan any changes to the overall "strategy of the company and have no plans to buy the rest of the outstanding shares". Some industrial stocks hit in Sunday's sell-off were bought back, with industrial park developer Emaar Economic City adding 1.1 percent. But City Cement tumbled 6.2 percent as it went ex-dividend; it plans to pay a 1 riyal dividend for the first three quarters of 2015. DUBAI, EGYPT Dubai's index, which had fallen 2.1 percent on Sunday as the Saudi downgrade hit sentiment around the region, recovered 1.9 percent on Monday. Emaar Properties, Dubai's top real estate developer, reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 843 million dirhams ($229.5 million). That came in below a forecast by EFG Hermes, which had estimated 1.02 billion dirhams, but it was enough to boost Emaar shares 4.5 percent to 6.48 dirhams. Naeem brokerage said in a note that Emaar's earnings were marginally weaker than expected but citing its diversified property portfolio and recent drops in its share price, kept a "buy" on the stock with a target price of 14.61 dirhams. Shipping firm Gulf Navigation soared 10.4 percent after reporting a 123 percent rise in nine-month net profit on an 11 percent increase in revenues. Abu Dhabi's index was flat though Aldar Properties , the most heavily traded stock, climbed 4.9 percent. Qatar edged down 0.3 percent while Kuwait was 0.1 percent higher. Kuwait's Burgan Bank added 1.3 percent after it reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 21.64 million dinars ($71.5 million). Analysts had estimated 17.0-17.8 million dinars. Egypt's index edged up 0.3 percent with most of the 10 most heavily traded stocks barely changed. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised in a speech on Sunday evening that there would be no gas shortage problems for any factories in Egypt by the end of November. That would remove one of the biggest negative factors for industrial stocks, but Sisi did not explain how the government would achieve this, and the market's lack of significant reaction to the speech suggested some investors remained sceptical. MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index rose 0.3 percent to 7,066 points. DUBAI * The index rose 1.9 percent to 3,495 points. ABU DHABI * The index was flat at 4,299 points. QATAR * The index fell 0.3 percent to 11,547 points. EGYPT * The index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,435 points. KUWAIT * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,785 points. OMAN * The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,939 points. BAHRAIN * The index rose 0.8 percent to 1,261 points. (Editing by Alison Williams)