* Brent oil falls to just above $45 a barrel
* Dubai construction firms continue sliding
* GFH Financial hits record low after Q3 profit plunge
* Vodafone Qatar drops after wider-than-expected loss
* Firm FX, T-bill markets help Egypt stabilise
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 12 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Dubai fell on Thursday in response to low oil prices, while
Egypt's market held steady in the face of uncertainty over
exchange and interest rates.
Brent oil slipped to a two-month low just above $45
a barrel on Thursday, fuelling concern about austerity steps
that governments in the region may be forced to take next year.
The Saudi stock index, which surged 2.0 percent on
Wednesday, dropped 0.6 percent. Miner Ma'aden sank 3.1
percent.
Some major petrochemical stocks such as Saudi Basic
Industries were flat, while Saudi Telecom
added 2.7 percent. It had surged its 10 percent daily
limit on Wednesday after pledging to pay a minimum quarterly
dividend for the next three years.
Dubai's index dropped 1.5 percent to 3,265 points.
Arabtec continued sliding, plunging its 10 percent
daily limit, after reporting a big quarterly loss on Wednesday,
citing poor industry conditions in the region. Fellow
construction firm Drake & Scull fell 5.2 percent.
GFH Financial slid 5.3 percent to a record low of
0.45 dirham. The company reported a third-quarter net profit
attributable to shareholders of $800,000 versus $6.0 million a
year earlier, citing one-off gains in the year-earlier period.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.3 percent as Etisalat
lost 1.0 percent.
Index compiler MSCI was to announce later in the day whether
it would add Etisalat to its emerging markets index after the
telecommunications company opened its shares to foreign
investment. Some investors have been betting on inclusion, but
some fund managers think this is unlikely as foreigners will
still be denied voting rights.
Qatar edged down 0.2 percent as Vodafone Qatar
, that market's most active stock, dropped 2.4 percent.
It reported a quarterly net loss of 113.6 million riyals ($31.2
million). Analysts had forecast 90.0-102.2 million riyals.
Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest listed
lender, rose 1.5 percent.
Egypt's stock market edged up 0.1 percent after
tumbling 10 percent over the previous four days because of fears
of a possible currency devaluation or interest rate hike, or
possibly both.
Some bankers believe authorities may be preparing to float
the Egyptian pound - a step that could help to solve Egypt's
hard currency shortage in the long run, but would be risky in
the short term.
On Thursday, the pound was steady at a central bank auction
and stronger in the parallel market, and Treasury bill yields
dropped marginally at an auction, which suggested the panic had
eased, at least temporarily.
Property developer Medinet Nasr climbed 1.8
percent despite reporting nine-month profit fell to 154 million
pounds ($19 million) from 162 million pounds.
Auto distributor GB Auto fell 2.5 percent after
saying third-quarter profit jumped nearly 90 percent compared to
a year earlier.
Investment bank EFG Hermes lost 1.8 percent after
reporting a rise in third-quarter net profit to
120 million pounds from 100 million.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 7,083 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 1.5 percent to 3,265 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 4,200 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 10,830 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,807 points.
KUWAIT
* The index was flat at 5,766 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 5,848 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,234 points.
(editing by John Stonestreet)