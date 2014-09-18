* Arab economies could face biggest shift since global
crisis
* But oil price far from levels that would hurt Gulf
exporters
* Reserves built since 2011 likely to limit spending
slowdown
* Growth in weak Arab economies may rise 1 pcentage point or
more
* Cheaper oil could reduce need for huge Gulf aid programmes
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Sept 18 Falling oil prices may prove the
best medicine for economies in the Arab world, rebalancing
growth towards countries struggling to recover from the Arab
Spring uprisings without doing major damage to the oil exporters
of the Gulf.
The price of Brent crude has sunk by nearly $20 from
its June peak to as low as $96 a barrel in recent weeks, its
lowest level since mid-2012. Behind the drop is soft economic
data from top consumers such as China; a plentiful supply
outlook points to further price declines in the next two years.
It is potentially the biggest shift for the Gulf Arab
economies since the global financial crisis five years ago. But
the huge financial reserves that they have built since then mean
they are likely to cope fairly comfortably with cheaper oil.
"The recent sharp drop in oil prices is unlikely to be a
major headache for the Gulf economies," said Jason Tuvey, Middle
East economist at Capital Economics in London.
"Large savings and low debt levels mean that fiscal policy
won't have to be tightened in most countries," he added,
predicting oil prices would fall to around $85 per barrel by the
end of 2016.
Meanwhile, cheaper oil would be very good news for weak Arab
economies that are still struggling to recover from the
political fallout of the region's 2011 revolutions and the
economic slump in Europe, which widened their external deficits.
Tuvey estimated that Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and
Lebanon would enjoy a $4 billion annual reduction in their
combined import bills for every $10 fall in the oil price on a
sustained basis.
Since 2011, the Gulf Arab countries have scrambled to
protect geopolitical stability in the region by providing tens
of billions of dollars of aid to keep the weak economies afloat,
particularly Egypt.
An era of cheaper oil could reduce the need for the Gulf to
provide this aid - in effect, the oil market would be
transferring wealth to the poorer countries through lower
prices, rather than Gulf governments transferring it through
loans and grants.
EXPORTERS
A long period of lower oil prices is by no means certain;
Brent crude dropped as low as $88 in mid-2012 before quickly
bouncing back above $100.
If the current price drop is sustained, Gulf economies are
in one way more vulnerable than they have ever been; rapid rises
in state spending to ease social tensions since the Arab Spring
have raised the oil prices which those countries need to balance
their government budgets.
But for the big Gulf economies, those break-even points are
still far from current oil prices; Saudi Arabia will have a
break-even price of $90.70 a barrel in 2015, up from $73.60 in
2009, the International Monetary Fund estimates. The United Arab
Emirates will face a break-even price of $73.30, Kuwait $53.30
and Qatar $77.60.
This implies oil prices could drop another 10 percent or so
from current levels to $90 or slightly below, and stay there,
without causing serious damage to the finances of most of the
six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council - most would simply rake in
smaller surpluses than they have enjoyed in recent years.
The exceptions are two small states with less ample oil
reserves than the others. Bahrain, with an estimated break-even
price of $116.40 per barrel next year, is already running budget
deficits and would see these swell.
Oman is expected to face a break-even price of $107.50,
which could push it back to the international debt market next
year for the first time since 1997.
These economies are tiny, however, and for geopolitical
reasons can count on strong financial support from the rest of
the GCC if needed. So they are not flashpoints for a crisis.
Fabio Scacciavillani, chief economist at Oman Investment
Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, said he expected no major
adjustment in GCC budgets because of cheap oil in 2015.
"If this weakness was to persist we probably might see some
prudence in the 2016 budget. But we are not talking about
drastic drops in investment."
Only if oil prices fell to around $80 on a sustained basis
would the rich Gulf nations have to start cutting the spending
that underpins their economic growth rates of around 4 percent,
many economists believe.
Even then, they would not face disaster. High oil prices
over the past four years have allowed the GCC to build up
massive financial reserves; the GCC states held some $881
billion in official foreign reserves in 2013, according to the
IMF, while their sovereign wealth funds and other state
investment vehicles add $1.7 trillion to the cushion, the
Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates.
This means governments of the big GCC members could avoid
deep spending reductions for years even if current revenues fell
well below expenditures. Saudi Arabia's foreign reserves are
worth about three times its annual government spending.
"A sustained price of $80 would impact fiscal policy across
the region, most likely by cutting the level of capital
spending," said Paul Gamble, director of the sovereign group at
Fitch Ratings.
"However, a lot of Saudi Arabia's big capital spending plans
are to be financed by drawing down deposits at local banks, so
they would not be affected."
Because of low debt levels - Saudi Arabia's public debt was
2.7 percent of gross domestic product last year - GCC states
could also start funding moderate budget deficits in the debt
markets, something which most other countries already do.
The plunge of the oil price below $40 in 2008 was very
damaging to the Gulf economies, pushing the UAE and Kuwait into
recession and nearly doing the same to Saudi Arabia. But that
drop was in the context of the worst global financial crisis in
generations; few people expect a repeat.
The extent to which financial markets in the Gulf are
unconcerned by the prospect of lower oil prices can be seen in
one-year U.S. dollar/Saudi riyal forwards, often used
as a way to hedge risk in the region.
The forwards soared as oil prices plunged in 2008 and rose
sharply after the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011, showing some
investors feared pressure on the riyal's currency peg to
the dollar. This year, they have barely moved.
IMPORTERS
For international investors looking across the Middle East,
a moderate drop of economic growth in the Gulf due to lower oil
prices could be more than offset by an improvement in prospects
for weak economies in North Africa and the Levant.
That is because stronger growth in the poorer countries
would help to stabilise them politically, easing transitions
towards democratic rule that began with the Arab Spring. Foreign
investors may pour billions of dollars into those countries if
they are convinced political risks are easing.
Tuvey at Capital Economics estimated that if oil prices
remained at their current reduced levels over the next year, it
would shrink the combined energy import bill of Egypt, Morocco,
Tunisia, Jordan and Lebanon by around 1 percent of GDP.
The resulting boost to growth could help to create hundreds
of thousands of new jobs. Egypt's GDP grew 3.5 percent from a
year earlier in the April-June quarter and Tunisia's economy is
officially forecast to expand no more than 2.5 percent in 2014.
An acceleration of 1 or 2 percentage points due to falling
oil prices could bring growth to the levels of 5 percent or more
which analysts believe are needed to cut the sky-high youth
unemployment which fuelled the Arab Spring unrest.
A risk which many economists see in lower oil prices,
however, is that they could reduce pressure on governments to
reform the wasteful and expensive subsidy systems for fuel and
food that distort their economies.
Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt, which projects a huge budget
deficit of 11 percent of GDP this fiscal year, have all begun to
reform their subsidy systems. If cheaper oil makes the systems
easier to run, the impetus for reform could fade.
"Lower oil prices will help the region's importers, but not
to the extent that they mitigate the need for subsidy reform,"
said Gamble at Fitch.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)