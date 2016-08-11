(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, Aug 11 Saudi Arabia raised its oil
production to a record last month while much of the kingdom
sweltered in record temperatures that have also hit neighbouring
countries across the Middle East.
There is not enough statistical data to draw a direct
connection between the two but it is likely most if not all the
extra oil production was burned in the kingdom's power plants to
meet electricity demand.
Saudi Arabia's power generators rely heavily on burning
unrefined crude as well as residual fuel oil and diesel to meet
electricity demand.
Combustion of crude, heavy fuel oil and diesel accounted for
68 percent of the fuels used to generate electricity in 2014,
according to the Saudi Electricity and Co-Generation Regulatory
Authority.
Crude combustion accounted for 44 percent of fuel burned in
power plants with heavy fuel oil accounting for another 13
percent and diesel for 11 percent ("Activities and achievements
of the authority", ECRA, 2015).
Electricity demand surges during the summer months each year
as temperatures rise and air conditioning load on the grid
increases.
To help meet the extra fuel demand from power producers, the
kingdom usually ramps crude output up during the summer and then
cuts production back in the autumn.
In most years, Saudi crude production follows a pronounced
seasonal pattern, peaking between June and August before falling
again (tmsnrt.rs/2b7xcAh).
Crude and refined products are the marginal source of power
production, so changes in fuel consumption are closely related
to power demand and changes in temperature.
Direct crude combustion averaged 850,000 to 900,000 bpd
between June and August 2015 with diesel and fuel oil burning on
top of that (Joint Oil Data Initiative, 2016).
Like much of the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has been hit by a
heat wave during July which has persisted into early August.
Temperatures have been above normal throughout the kingdom,
according to data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (tmsnrt.rs/2b7xKGy and
tmsnrt.rs/2baeKLx).
The implication is that air conditioning load on the grid
has been higher than usual, which should increase combustion of
crude and refined products.
Saudi sources have reported crude production was 10.55
million barrels per day in June 2016, essentially unchanged from
June 2015.
Oil output hit 10.67 million bpd in July, which was around
300,000 bpd higher than in July 2015, an increase of about 3
percent.
Saudi Arabia's combustion of crude and refined products for
power production amounts to more than 1 million barrels per day
during the summer months.
Given record heat across the kingdom this summer it is
likely most of the reported increase in crude production has
been burned in the kingdom's power plants rather than marketed
for export.
Back in April, Saudi sources told Reuters production "would
likely stay at 10.2 million bpd and could rise by some
200,000-300,000 bpd in the hot summer months to around 10.5
million."
The recent increase in crude production appears to be in
line with this plan, allowing for some extra crude burn in the
record heat ("Saudi to push oil output higher but won't flood
the market", Reuters, April 29 ).
Something similar may be occurring in Iraq, where record
summer temperatures have also strained the grid to limit.
Like Saudi Arabia, Iraq relies almost entirely on burning
gas, crude and refined fuels to generate electricity, so as
temperatures rise, power and oil consumption both increase.
Iraq's direct crude burn hit 225,000 bpd in July and August
2015 with additional fuel oil and diesel combustion, according
to figures provided to the JODI database.
Iraq's grid has struggled to meet soaring power demand this
summer causing widespread power rationing and blackouts ("Iraqis
boil as power-grid failings exacerbate heat wave", Wall Street
Journal, Aug. 11).
In most countries, when the grid comes under strain,
companies and households that can afford it turn to back up
generators, which run on diesel, increasing fuel demand even
further.
Hot weather is likely to have increased domestic fuel
consumption for electricity generation.
In general, the Middle East has experienced slower oil
consumption growth in 2015/16 as a result of the economic
slowdown stemming from the oil slump ("Middle East economic
slowdown will cut oil demand growth", Reuters, Jan. 20
).
Most economies in the region are barely growing, and some
are probably in recession, which limits growth in fuel
consumption ("Why is oil market rebalancing taking so long?"
Reuters, Aug. 5 ).
But the record heat this summer is likely to provide a
short-term boost to oil consumption as power plants across the
region crank up.
