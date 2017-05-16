(Adds detail, context)
BAGHDAD May 16 Iraq is committed to reducing
oil production to decrease a glut in the global market, and will
support extending output cuts in line with any OPEC decision,
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
in Vienna on May 25 to consider whether to extend output cuts
agreed in December last year between OPEC and 11 non-member
countries, including Russia.
"Iraq is with the continuation of a reduction of oil
production of OPEC nations and we will push in that direction,"
Abadi said in a news conference broadcast on state TV.
Abadi did not specify for how long Iraq was willing to
extend the current cut. The country's oil minister said last
week Iraq would support a six-month extension.
Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two oil producers,
agreed on Monday on the need to keep the current cut in place
until March 2018.
Non-OPEC member Kazakhstan however said on Monday it would
struggle to join any new deal on the old terms, as its own
output was set to jump. Oman said it fully supported the idea of
a nine-month extension.
OPEC wants to reduce global oil inventories to their
five-year average but so far has struggled to do so. Stockpiles
are hovering near record highs, partly because of rising
production in the United States, which is not part of the
existing deal.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Isabel Coles, editing
by David Evans)