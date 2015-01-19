UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 19 Plunging oil prices mean the growth of the Gulf Arab sovereign wealth funds, which are estimated to total about $2.43 trillion, could slow or even reverse this year as governments face budget deficits. Here are the major funds, with estimated sizes and some of the areas they focus on: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority $773 bln Developed market equities Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency $732 bln U.S. Treasuries, bank deposits Kuwait Investment Authority $548 bln Real estate, securities Qatar Investment Authority $256 bln Corporate acquisitions Investment Corporation of Dubai $70 bln Flagship Dubai companies State General Reserve Fund (Oman) $13 bln Equities, bonds Mumtalakat Holding (Bahrain) $11 bln Bahrain's strategic enterprises SOURCES: Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, official statements. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Pravin Char)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February