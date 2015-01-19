Jan 19 Plunging oil prices mean the growth of the Gulf Arab sovereign wealth funds, which are estimated to total about $2.43 trillion, could slow or even reverse this year as governments face budget deficits. Here are the major funds, with estimated sizes and some of the areas they focus on: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority $773 bln Developed market equities Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency $732 bln U.S. Treasuries, bank deposits Kuwait Investment Authority $548 bln Real estate, securities Qatar Investment Authority $256 bln Corporate acquisitions Investment Corporation of Dubai $70 bln Flagship Dubai companies State General Reserve Fund (Oman) $13 bln Equities, bonds Mumtalakat Holding (Bahrain) $11 bln Bahrain's strategic enterprises SOURCES: Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, official statements. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Pravin Char)