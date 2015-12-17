DUBAI Dec 17 Financial markets in the Gulf
reacted calmly on Thursday to the first U.S. interest rate hike
in nine years, suggesting most investors think the region can
defend its currency pegs to the dollar for the foreseeable
future.
The U.S. Federal Reserve lifted the range for its benchmark
interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday,
threatening to suck funds out of the Gulf and adding to pressure
on the currencies of the region's wealthy energy exporters.
Three Gulf central banks - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain
- sought to defend their currencies by hiking their own key
rates by a similar margin within half an hour of the Fed's
decision. A fourth, the United Arab Emirates, followed suit on
Thursday.
Short-term money market rates in the Gulf rose moderately on
Thursday but currencies barely moved in the forward foreign
exchange market, while bond prices were steady.
Banking stocks in the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates rose as investors bet that higher interest rates at
home and abroad would expand banks' lending margins.
Fund managers said the markets' response showed investors
believed the Gulf could ride out an era of rising interest
rates, even though tighter credit promises to combine with low
oil prices to slow economic growth.
Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging
market debt at Union Investment Privatfonds in Germany, said the
speedy action by Gulf central banks following the Fed decision
had helped to quell market jitters.
"The strong and swift response, especially by Saudi, is a
signal to the market that pegs will be maintained, and all
rumours about pegs collapsing are far-fetched," he said.
The money markets' reaction suggested a large proportion of
the initial interest rate hikes had already been factored into
the markets.
After the Saudi central bank raised its reverse repurchase
rate by 0.25 percentage point, the three-month Saudi interbank
offered rate climbed 10 basis points on Thursday to
1.37 percent, its highest level since January 2009.
Interbank money rates in the United Arab Emirates
and Kuwait rose by smaller margins.
"Gulf money markets are more clued on to local liquidity
conditions, as the rise in overnight rates in the past quarter
has highlighted, and do not view Fed policy as a game changer -
at least not in the current expected trajectory," said Anirban
Kundu, head of investment advisory services at Saudi Fransi
Capital.
Nevertheless, some analysts said tightening U.S. monetary
policy could still cause volatility in Gulf markets in future,
as Gulf central banks could be pressured into imitating U.S.
rate hikes even as their economies slowed. Many analysts expect
two or three further U.S. rate rises in 2016.
"We could experience higher levels of market volatility and
headwinds from higher longer-term rates," said Mohieddine
Kronfol, chief investment officer for regional fixed income at
Franklin Templeton Investments.
