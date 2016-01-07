DUBAI Jan 7 Dubai's stock index sank more than
3 percent in early trade on Thursday, hit by a global equities
sell-off in response to market turmoil in China, as well as
concern over a slowdown in Gulf economies.
The index was down 3.2 percent at 2,974 points after 12
minutes of trade. It has technical support at the December low
of 2,851 points. Selling was indiscriminate, with blue chip
Emaar Properties losing 3.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index dropped 1.8 percent, with real
estate shares leading declines.
Purchasing managers' surveys released on Thursday showed
business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil
private sector slowed to a 40-month low in December, while
growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector slowed to its
lowest since the survey was launched in August 2009.
