(Adds Qatar, updates UAE prices)
DUBAI Jan 7 Gulf stock markets fell in early
trade on Thursday, hit by oil prices' slide to fresh 11-year
lows, a global equities sell-off in response to market turmoil
in China, and the prospect of a slowdown in Gulf economies.
Qatar's index sank 2.2 percent to 9,852 points in the
opening minutes of trade, approaching technical support on its
December low of 9,614 points.
Selling was broad-based, but the biggest losers included
oil-related stocks such as drilling rig provider Gulf
International Services, which was the most heavily
traded stock and tumbled 4.6 percent. Petrochemical producer
Industries Qatar lost 3.4 percent.
Dubai's index was down 3.3 percent at 2,970 points after
nearly an hour of trade, still testing fresh lows. It has
technical support at the December low of 2,851 points. Selling
was indiscriminate, with blue chip Emaar Properties
losing 4.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index, which is usually less liquid and
volatile than Dubai, dropped 1.3 percent, with real estate
shares leading declines.
Purchasing managers' surveys released on Thursday showed
business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil
private sector slowed to a 40-month low in December. Growth in
Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector slowed to its lowest since
the survey began in August 2009.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)