DUBAI Jan 11 Gulf bourses extended losses on
Monday ahead of the corporate earnings season and as fears over
a China slowdown set the tone for risk-averse trading.
Asian shares sank to their lowest in over four years because
of mounting doubts about Beijing's ability to manage the world's
second-biggest economy. China's main indexes slumped more than 3
percent at one point.
Worries over a slowdown in Beijing soured Gulf market
sentiment. Dubai's bourse slid 1.1 percent as initial
gains fizzled out. Emaar Properties fell 2.3 percent.
Arabtec bucked the downbeat mood, rising 3.5
percent after Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties awarded the
builder a 2 billion dirham ($544.5 million) contract to
construct 1,017 luxury villas in the United Arab Emirates
capital.
Aldar rose 0.5 percent, helping Abu Dhabi's exchange
advance 0.1 percent. Blue-chip lenders were the UAE capital's
main support, with First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank climbing 0.4 and 1.6 percent
respectively.
Regional and international investors remained cautious ahead
of earnings season and this wariness kept volumes modest.
"Fund managers will not be willing to take long positions in
the market and commit until all the noise from the panic
sell-off is cleared," said a Dubai-based fund manager.
In Qatar, the Doha benchmark retreated 0.5 percent,
heading towards a third straight decline.
Losers outnumbered gainers 12 to 1 with property and bank
stocks dragging the index lower. Mazaya Qatar Real Estate
Development and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan
each fell more than 1 percent.
