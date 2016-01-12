DUBAI Jan 12 Gulf bourses declined in early
trade on Tuesday as Brent crude nose-dived towards $30 and weak
Asian markets drained regional risk appetite.
Brent crude was down 3.2 percent at $30.53 at 0545
GMT as analysts scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts
and traders bet on further price falls.
Dubai's bourse fell 1.7 percent, taking its 2016
losses to 8.2 percent, as investors sold off property-related
stocks in early trade.
Builder Arabtec declined 2.4 percent, giving back
some of Monday's 3.5 percent gain.
Emaar Properties and Deyaar Development
also retreated, falling 3.6 and 1.2 percent respectively.
Banks weighed on Abu Dhabi's index, which slid 0.6
percent, as investors worried about lenders' profitability ahead
of fourth-quarter earnings season.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank
fell 4.0 and 0.9 percent respectively.
Standard & Poor's said it expects lower earnings for banks
in the United Arab Emirates in 2016 and a lacklustre performance
in 2017.
"We believe uncertainty about how long oil prices will
remain weak will force businesses and government to adopt a
conservative stance, which will weaken spending for
infrastructure and private-sector investments, and rein in bank
lending," S&P added.
In Qatar, the benchmark fell 1.1 percent as all
traded stocks declined.
Energy-related companies Gulf International Services
and Qatar Gas Transport each retreated more
than 1.4 percent.
Asian stocks held near four-year lows as investors worried
over the extent of China's economic slowdown and its impact on
emerging markets.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad, editing by Matt Smith)