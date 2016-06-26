BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, June 26 Gulf stock markets fell sharply in early trade on Sunday in response to the global market turmoil caused by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Dubai's index was down 4.6 percent after 10 minutes to 3,211 points, near technical support on the May low of 3,197 points.
Speculative stocks favoured by local retail investors were hit hardest, with Arabtec losing 6.4 percent. Blue chips such as Emaar Properties, down 3.5 percent, fared relatively well.
Abu Dhabi's index sank 3.3 percent with Dana Gas , the most heavily traded stock, plunging 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.