DUBAI Jan 15 Gulf stock markets may have a
modestly firm tone on Sunday after rises in global equities at
the end of last week.
On Friday Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5
percent to a record-high close. Brent crude futures
closed at $55.45 a barrel, roughly flat from their level when
Gulf bourses closed on Thursday.
Two Omani banks posted earnings in line with analysts'
estimates. Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted
a 1.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 39.7
million rials ($103.2 million).
Bank Dhofar reported a 19.6 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit to 10.75 million rials.
