DUBAI Jan 15 Stock markets in the Gulf diverged
in early trade on Sunday with Saudi Arabia's bourse supported by
small and mid-sized shares while profit taking weighed on Dubai
and Abu Dhabi.
Saudi Arabia's index edged up 0.3 percent in the
first half hour; Al Jouf Cement was the top gainer,
jumping 5.8 percent.
Almarai rose 0.4 percent after the Gulf's largest
dairy company reported a 1 percent increase in fourth-quarter
net profit to 488.5 million riyals ($130 million), virtually
meeting analysts' forecasts as sales rose marginally and the
cost of sales fell.
Analysts at NCB Capital said that despite the relatively
flat earnings and revenue growth, strong margin expansion from
lower operating expenditure and improving sales in Almarai's
poultry segment were important positives.
The company, one of the few that give a forward guidance,
said: "Given the changing economic environment and the
increasing competitive conditions, the company will continue to
focus on costs control, efficiency gains and cashflow
preservation while maintaining its strategic direction of
profitable growth."
Bank Aljazira, the first bank to report earnings
in the kingdom, lost 0.8 percent after reporting a 4.4 percent
drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 152 million riyals.
Aljazira attributed the fall to higher impairment charges for
credit losses.
Some other banks were knocked lower as a result, with Saudi
British Bank dropping 1.4 percent.
Kuwait's stock market, which is often thinly traded,
was up 1.6 percent with Boubyan Petrochemical rising
3.9 percent and the largest logistics firm in the Gulf, Agility
, climbing 3 percent.
"Sentiment is very positive in the market but no change in
fundamentals ..." said Bader Al Gahnim, head of regional asset
management at Kuwait-based Global Investment House. "From an
economic perspective the country is well positioned due to
prudent fiscal management and a lower fiscal break-even oil
price."
Dubai's index pulled back 0.4 percent on profit
taking in some of last week's biggest gainers. Islamic Arab
Insurance fell 0.7 percent and builder Drake & Scull
lost 0.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index was also weakened by profit taking
and fell 0.4 percent. National Bank of Abu Dhabi
dropped 1.4 percent; shares in the bank, which is set to merge
with First Gulf Bank this quarter, have been volatile
for the past week. FGB was down 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan
Fenton)