DUBAI Jan 16 Gulf stock markets edged down in
early trade on Monday after several earnings misses by major
companies, with Kuwait stalling after a very strong start to the
year.
Qatar's index slipped 0.2 percent as Qatar National
Bank dropped 1.2 percent after reporting an 8.3
percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 2.75 billion
riyals ($755 million); EFG Hermes had forecast 2.99 billion
riyals and SICO Bahrain, 3.44 billion riyals.
In Saudi Arabia, the index was down 0.5 percent in
the first 45 minutes of trade. Riyad Bank, the first
major Saudi bank to reported fourth-quarter earnings, slipped
2.3 percent after posting a 65.6 percent fall in profit to 293
million riyals ($78 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on
average forecast 780 million riyals.
Oil shipper Bahri sank 4.8 percent on a quarterly
net profit of 327.8 million riyals versus 566.4 million riyals a
year ago. Alistithmar Capital and Albilad Capital had forecast
454.6 million and 431 million riyals respectively.
Two petrochemicals firms reported quarterly earnings in line
with estimates but still saw their shares fall.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co dropped 2.3 percent
after swinging to a net profit of 103.65 million riyals compared
with a loss of 624.14 million riyals a year ago. And Saudi
Arabia Fertilizers Co slipped 2.1 percent after
reporting a 24.9 percent drop in profit.
But Al Jouf Cement climbed 1.1 percent after
announcing a 10 percent capital increase through an issue of
bonus shares.
Dubai's Emirates NBD, the biggest bank in the
emirate, beat analysts' estimates with a 13 percent fall in
profit to 1.86 billion dirhams ($506 million); analysts had on
average forecast 1.62 billion dirhams. But its illiquid shares
did not trade early on Monday and Dubai's index edged
down 0.2 percent.
Kuwait's index, which had surged 8.2 percent since
the end of last year, outperforming the region after a long
period of sluggish performance, edged down 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)