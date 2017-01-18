DUBAI Jan 18 Shares in Saudi Electricity Co
may be sold on Wednesday after it reported a wider net
loss, but fourth-quarter earnings could buoy Saudi insurance
stocks.
Saudi Electricity posted a quarterly loss of 2.34 billion
riyals ($624 million), much worse than NCB Capital's forecast of
a loss of 1.04 billion riyals. The company cited higher energy
prices and operating costs.
Insurers, however, may be bought after five of them reported
strong growth in fourth-quarter earnings. Saudi United
Cooperative Insurance saw a doubling in net income
from the same quarter last year, while United Cooperative
Assurance swung to a net profit from a loss.
Mid-sized Alinma Bank made 390 million riyals in
the fourth quarter, a 1 percent rise, in line with analysts'
average forecast of 389 million riyals. This may ease investors'
concerns about bank earnings after Riyad Bank's
disappointing results earlier in the week.
Advanced Petrochemical may fare well after
reporting a 43.8 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit,
citing growth in sales volumes and product prices.
Apart from the Saudi earnings, there is little fresh
corporate news in the Gulf, leaving investors with few factors
to trade on. Asian stock markets are marginally higher but Brent
crude oil pulled back slightly overnight to below $56 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)