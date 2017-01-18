DUBAI Jan 18 Shares in Saudi Electricity Co
(SEC) weighed on Saudi Arabia's stock market on
Wednesday morning after the company reported a wider net loss
for the fourth quarter. Other results had a mixed impact on
Saudi stocks.
SEC slumped 3.4 percent after posting a quarterly loss of
2.34 billion riyals ($624 million), much worse than NCB
Capital's forecast of a loss of 1.04 billion riyals. SEC cited
higher energy prices and operating costs.
But Alinma Bank added 1.4 percent after it made
390 million riyals in the fourth quarter, a 1 percent rise, in
line with analysts' average forecast of 389 million riyals.
National Industrialization (Tasnee) rose 1.5
percent after swinging to a net profit of 123.4 million riyals
in the fourth quarter from a net loss of 686.6 million riyals in
the same period of 2015. Tasnee cited an increase in sales
volume and a decrease in non-core operating expenses.
Advanced Petrochemical, however, lost 0.5 percent
despite reporting a 43.8 percent jump in fourth-quarter net
profit.
The largest medical insurer, BUPA Arabia, fell 0.8
percent after reporting a 7.6 percent decline in fourth-quarter
net profit, citing an increase in net claims and lower gross
written premiums.
Saudi United Cooperative Insurance lost 1.2
percent despite doubling its quarterly net income from a year
ago, but United Cooperative Assurance jumped 5.7
percent after swinging to a net profit from a loss.
The main Saudi equities index was down 0.4 percent
after an hour.
Dubai's index retreated 0.5 percent on profit-
taking in some of this year's best-performing shares. Arabtec
lost 1.4 percent and Islamic Arab Insurance
fell 0.8 percent.
Qatar's index, however, held near a five-month high.
Masraf Al Rayan, which jumped 4.0 percent on Tuesday
after saying its board had recommended a higher dividend for
2016 despite an 8 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit,
added a further 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry
King)