HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
DUBAI Jan 19 Solid fourth-quarter results from Saudi Arabian blue chips may help boost the stock market there on Thursday while an overnight pull-back in oil and equity prices could constrain other Gulf markets.
The largest lender by assets, National Commercial Bank , made a net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 of 2.29 billion riyals ($611 million), a 7.5 percent rise, boosted by higher income from commissions and investments.
That was slightly ahead of estimates; analysts at Alistithmar Capital and SICO Capital had given forecasts for NCB's fourth-quarter net profit of 2.0 billion riyals and 2.09 billion riyals respectively.
Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 2.05 billion riyals, meeting analysts' forecasts as financing, investment and other income increased.
Shares in NCB are trading at a small discount to analysts' average fair value estimate while Al Rajhi is trading at a premium, according to Reuters data.
The largest petrochemical maker, Saudi Basic Industries , made a net profit of 4.55 billion riyals in the three months to Dec. 31, a 47.7 percent jump. That was at the lower end of forecasts. SABIC said lower average operating and other non-core costs were the main reason for the rise in profit.
PetroRabigh may be bid up after it swung to a net profit of 183 million riyals in the fourth quarter from a loss of 1.01 billion riyals a year earlier, citing relatively stable operations and the positive impact on inventory valuations of feedstock price increases.
Sahara Petrochemical also swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter, citing higher sales volumes, product prices and income from subsidiaries.
Among telecommunications, Zain Saudi reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss, marginally beating estimates as revenue increased. Mobily swung to a loss but beat estimates.
Mouwasat Medical Services Co reported a 34.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 72.2 million riyals, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 59.4 million riyals.
Brent crude oil futures ended Tuesday at their lowest level in a week, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled the central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - With its first Euroclearable local currency bond sale last week, Chile hopes to move closer to greater inclusion in major indices that could lure substantial foreign investment.
RIYADH, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia and France, both backers of Syrian rebels, said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead to a resumption of U.N.-led peace efforts in Geneva and more aid to civilians suffering from five years of war.