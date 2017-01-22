DUBAI Jan 22 Weak fourth-quarter earnings at
several major Saudi Arabian companies may pull down stocks in
that market on Sunday, while other Gulf markets may have a
moderately firm tone after oil prices and global equities ended
last week on a strong note.
Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's largest food products
company, swung to a net loss of 964.3 million riyals ($257.2
million) in the three months to the end of December from a
profit of 515.3 million riyals a year ago.
The company said it did not plan to pay quarterly dividends
in 2017, attributing the profit drop to lower gross profits,
higher financial charges, and non-recurring items booked during
the quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
Savola would make a quarterly profit of 53.6 million riyals.
Several banks also missed estimates, partly because of rises
in provisions for credit losses in a weak Saudi economy.
Alawwal Bank swung to a net loss of 249.3 million
riyals from a net profit of 451.3 million riyals; Alistithmar
Capital and EFG Hermes had forecast a profit of 330.5 million
and 438.0 million riyals.
Saudi British Bank posted a 35 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net profit, Banque Saudi Fransi
reported a 61 percent drop, and Samba Financial Group
reported a 12 percent fall. All three missed analysts'
forecasts.
