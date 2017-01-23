DUBAI Jan 23 Gulf stock markets may have a firm
tone on Monday after Saudi Arabia rebounded from early losses on
Sunday and Kuwait rocketed 3.2 percent in its heaviest trading
volume since mid-2013.
With a trailing price/earnings ratio near 15 times, Kuwait
is not cheap compared with its neighbours or emerging markets
globally. But so far there has been no technical sign of its
bull run ending, and the huge turnover suggests the uptrend has
considerable momentum.
The global environment is marginally positive, with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.3 percent and Brent crude oil futures
up 0.2 percent at $55.58 a barrel.
In Qatar, however, Doha Bank may see selling after
it reported an 84.8 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit
to 35 million riyals ($9.6 million). Three analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a quarterly
net profit of 215.58 million riyals.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)