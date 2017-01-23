DUBAI Jan 23 Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Monday after Saudi Arabia rebounded from early losses on Sunday and Kuwait rocketed 3.2 percent in its heaviest trading volume since mid-2013.

With a trailing price/earnings ratio near 15 times, Kuwait is not cheap compared with its neighbours or emerging markets globally. But so far there has been no technical sign of its bull run ending, and the huge turnover suggests the uptrend has considerable momentum.

The global environment is marginally positive, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.3 percent and Brent crude oil futures up 0.2 percent at $55.58 a barrel.

In Qatar, however, Doha Bank may see selling after it reported an 84.8 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit to 35 million riyals ($9.6 million). Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 215.58 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)