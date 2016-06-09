DUBAI, June 9 Saudi Arabia's stock index
was headed for its fourth session of gains early Thursday after
the housing ministry announced plans to build over one million
homes, while oil's recent rally helped petrochemical shares.
Dar Al Arkan was on course for its third session
of strong gains, with its shares climbing 4.2 percent. The stock
had jumped its daily limit for two consecutive days, after the
developer said late on Tuesday it was in talks with the
government to provide housing under the kingdom's economic
reform plan. It did not give further details.
The Saudi government published a five-year National
Transformation Plan (NTP) on Monday, part of a wider set of
reforms launched in April as "Vision 2030".
One facet of the plan, which sets targets for government
agencies and includes spending on new initiatives across various
sectors, includes building 1.5 million homes over the next seven
or eight years, the housing minister said at a press conference
in Jeddah late on Wednesday.
Majed al-Hogail said the kingdom would offer foreign and
local property developers partnership deals in a vast housing
construction programme to reach that target.
Emaar Economic City, another company that said it
was in talks with the Housing Ministry, dropped 0.3 percent on
profit taking after jumping more than 6 percent over the last
two days.
The Gulf's largest dairy producer Almarai added
2.3 percent after announcing its board had approved a new
five-year business plan for 2017-2021. Under the plan, Almarai
is targeting the deployment of capital investment worth 14.5
billion riyals ($3.87 billion) during the period.
Brent prices held near their 2016 high over $52.50 a
barrel, helping lift the petrochemicals sector. Mid-sized
producers led gains, with Alujain Corp up 1.8 percent.
The main index was up 0.3 percent after 20 minutes of trade.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Mark Potter)