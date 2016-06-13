DUBAI, June 13 Gulf stock markets look set for further declines on Monday after global bourses and oil prices fell further, with investors nervous about meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks this week as well as this month's referendum on whether Britain will leave the European Union.

Brent oil futures were at $49.94 a barrel in Asian trade, down 1.2 percent from their last settlement. Asian stocks fell the most in over two months with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.6 percent.

Technically, Gulf bourses have already begun to show at least short-term weakness with Dubai's index retreating 1.0 percent to 3,336 points on Sunday, failing a test of technical resistance on the mid-May peak of 3,373 points.

Some Saudi Arabian shares have remained strong since economic reform plans were published a week ago on the hope they could benefit from new business opportunities created by the reforms. But some fund managers think the rises have been excessive.

"This rush to invest in companies is premature - the fundamentals do not confirm investors' rationale," said a Riyadh-based equities portfolio manager.

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, up nearly 30 percent since the start of last week to 6.45 riyals, is now above the 5.94 riyal mean price target of eight analysts polled by Reuters.

International index compiler MSCI is to announce after the close on Tuesday whether it will put Saudi Arabia on review for possible inclusion in its emerging markets index as early as mid-2017.

Inclusion would bring billions of dollars of passive foreign funds into the market, but fund managers are split on whether Saudi Arabia is likely to be put on review, even though its chances were probably improved by an easing of foreign ownership restrictions and reforms to the trading environment announced in early May.

MSCI will also announce on Tuesday whether China A-shares will be upgraded to its emerging markets index. If they are, this would dilute the weightings of other Middle Eastern markets in the index - the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt - causing outflows of passive funds from them. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)